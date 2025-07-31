Envoy Medical Reports On Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
| June 30,
2025
|
| December 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|5,287
|
|$
|5,483
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|43
|
|
|38
|
|Other receivable
|
|20
|
|
|780
|
|Inventories
|
|1,587
|
|
|1,708
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, current
|
|576
|
|
|887
|
|Total current assets
|
|7,513
|
|
|8,896
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|1,136
|
|
|1,275
|
|Operating lease right-of-use asset (related party)
|
|828
|
|
|879
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|423
|
|
|488
|
|Total assets
|$
|9,900
|
|$
|11,538
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,619
|
|$
|1,652
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|4,696
|
|
|3,713
|
|Accrued interest (related party)
|
|1,034
|
|
|703
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|179
|
|
|573
|
|Forward purchase agreement warrant liability
|
|14
|
|
|472
|
|Product warranty liability, current portion
|
|260
|
|
|282
|
|Operating lease liability, current portion (related party)
|
|198
|
|
|143
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|8,000
|
|
|7,538
|
|Term loans payable (related party)
|
|27,932
|
|
|18,716
|
|Product warranty liability, net of current portion
|
|1,733
|
|
|1,771
|
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion (related party)
|
|703
|
|
|802
|
|Publicly traded warrant liability
|
|500
|
|
|662
|
|Other liability
|
|891
|
|
|891
|
|Total liabilities
|
|39,759
|
|
|30,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies (see Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 10,000,000 shares designated as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,126,667 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21,520,932 and 21,326,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|2
|
|
|2
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|268,170
|
|
|266,013
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(297,912
|)
|
|(284,734
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|(119
|)
|
|(123
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|
|(29,859
|)
|
|(18,842
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|9,900
|
|$
|11,538
|
ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|Net revenues
|$
|78
|
|$
|68
|
|$
|124
|
|$
|127
|
|Costs and operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold
|
|234
|
|
|245
|
|
|460
|
|
|398
|
|Research and development
|
|2,485
|
|
|2,591
|
|
|5,233
|
|
|4,951
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|361
|
|
|497
|
|
|719
|
|
|822
|
|General and administrative
|
|2,068
|
|
|1,587
|
|
|3,889
|
|
|3,691
|
|Total costs and operating expenses
|
|5,148
|
|
|4,920
|
|
|10,301
|
|
|9,862
|
|Operating loss
|
|(5,070
|)
|
|(4,852
|)
|
|(10,177
|)
|
|(9,735
|)
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|103
|
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability
|
|37
|
|
|244
|
|
|458
|
|
|(18
|)
|Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability
|
|(32
|)
|
|801
|
|
|162
|
|
|(376
|)
|Interest expense, related party
|
|(624
|)
|
|(132
|)
|
|(1,119
|)
|
|(168
|)
|Other expense, net
|
|(1
|)
|
|(8
|)
|
|(12
|)
|
|(23
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|
|(620
|)
|
|905
|
|
|(511
|)
|
|(482
|)
|Net loss
|
|(5,690
|)
|
|(3,947
|)
|
|(10,688
|)
|
|(10,217
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative preferred dividends
|
|(1,252
|)
|
|(1,365
|)
|
|(2,490
|)
|
|(2,730
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(6,942
|)
|$
|(5,312
|)
|$
|(13,178
|)
|$
|(12,947
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|Weighted-average Class A Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|21,383,852
|
|
|18,599,982
|
|
|21,355,388
|
|
|18,599,982
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|(2
|)
|
|(1
|)
|
|4
|
|
|(2
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|(2
|)
|
|(1
|)
|
|4
|
|
|(2
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(5,692
|)
|$
|(3,948
|)
|$
|(10,684
|)
|$
|(10,219
|)
ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|$
|(10,688
|)
|$
|(10,217
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|146
|
|
|76
|
|Interest expense and amortization of debt discount on term loans payable (related party)
|
|1,118
|
|
|168
|
|Amortization of prepaid insurance
|
|493
|
|
|539
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|306
|
|
|265
|
|Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability
|
|(162
|)
|
|376
|
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability
|
|(458
|)
|
|18
|
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability
|
|-
|
|
|(103
|)
|Change in operating lease right-of-use asset (related party)
|
|51
|
|
|(645
|)
|Change in inventory reserve
|
|10
|
|
|262
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|(5
|)
|
|(104
|)
|Other receivable
|
|760
|
|
|148
|
|Inventories
|
|111
|
|
|(440
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|(42
|)
|
|13
|
|Accounts payable
|
|(33
|)
|
|35
|
|Operating lease liability (related party)
|
|(44
|)
|
|734
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|312
|
|
|(1,339
|)
|Product warranty liability
|
|(60
|)
|
|(21
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|(8,185
|)
|
|(10,235
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|(7
|)
|
|(357
|)
|Deposits on equipment not yet placed in service
|
|-
|
|
|(542
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|(7
|)
|
|(899
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|Payments on insurance financing loans
|
|(469
|)
|
|(519
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of term loans payable (related party)
|
|10,000
|
|
|7,500
|
|Dividends paid to stockholders of Series A Preferred Stock
|
|(1,820
|)
|
|-
|
|Proceeds from sale of Common Stock from ATM offering
|
|204
|
|
|-
|
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
|77
|
|
|-
|
|Proceeds from the sale of Common Stock associated with forward purchase agreement, net of transaction costs
|
|-
|
|
|1,683
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|7,992
|
|
|8,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|4
|
|
|(2
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|
|(196
|)
|
|(2,472
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|
|5,483
|
|
|4,218
|
|Cash, end of period
|$
|5,287
|
|$
|1,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|20
|
|$
|23
|
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|Accrued and unpaid dividends on Series A Preferred Stock
|$
|670
|
|$
|2,730
|
|Accrued interest capitalized into term loans payable (related party)
|$
|600
|
|$
|-
|
|Financing of prepaid insurance
|$
|75
|
|$
|65
|
|Warrants issued with term loans payable (related party)
|$
|1,570
|
|$
|376
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
###
