Millennial Announces Closing Private Placement For Total Proceeds Of $9,188,880
The Private Placement consisted of 5,928,310 units at a price of $1.55 for proceeds of $9,188,880.
Commissions on the Private Placement totalling CDN$477,846.65 were paid in connection with non-insider Units of the Private Placement.
The Shares in the Units, and any Shares issued by way of exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on November 29, 2025.
Proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to fund exploration and development activities on the Company's Banio Potash Project and for general working capital purposes.
Early Warning
This Early Warning section of this news release is jointly issued by the Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror") and the Company as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and is issued in connection with the acquisition below of ownership of securities of the Company by The Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror").
The Acquiror acquired 1,290,323 Units (comprised of 1,290,323 Shares and 645,162 Warrants) of the Private Placement.
Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror owned 24,801,733 common shares and 8,666,667 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 24.81% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.81% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of all of the Acquiror's share purchase warrants but not of any other outstanding share purchase warrants.
The Acquiror now holds a total of 26,092,056 common shares and 9,311,829 share purchase warrants (of which 645,162 Warrants were acquired in the Private Placement) representing approximately 24.64% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.73% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of all of the Acquiror's share purchase warrants including the Warrants but not of any other outstanding share purchase warrants.
The Shares and Warrants are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the items listed in items 5(a) to 5(k) of the Early Warning Report. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Company.
A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition above will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on .
