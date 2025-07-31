403
Red Hat Named a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms by Independent Research Firm for 2025
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) July 31, 2025 – Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, has announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025 report. Red Hat scored the highest among evaluated vendors in both the current offering and strategy categories. Red Hat attributes this recognition to its strong execution in the multicloud container platform market.
According to the Forrester report, "OpenShift is a good fit for enterprises that prioritize support, reliability, and advanced engineering, particularly in regulated industries such as financial services." The report also notes that, “customers consistently praise Red Hat's enterprise-grade offerings and support, especially for managed services…”
Forrester’s analysis found that “Red Hat excels in core Kubernetes areas, offering robust operator options, powerful management, GitOps automation, and flexible interfaces via a GUI or command-line interface (CLI). OpenShift’s SLAs of 99.95% for public cloud managed-service versions showcase Red Hat’s capacity to engineer capabilities beyond those of native public cloud services.” Additionally, it states that, “Developers will find just about everything they need with Red Hat’s above-par scores in developer experience, service and application catalogs, microservices, service mesh, DevOps automation, and integration.”
Red Hat is also applying its entire hybrid cloud stack — from the critical Linux foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux to optimize model serving and advanced inference — to support generative AI (gen AI) development and operations.
Supporting Quotes
Mike Barrett, Vice President & General Manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat: “Red Hat continues to provide the leading platform for organizations navigating the complexities of multicloud environments. Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Multicloud Container Platforms reinforces our commitment to delivering robust, enterprise-grade solutions that empower our customers to innovate with confidence across their hybrid cloud footprints. Our focus on core Kubernetes capabilities, strong developer experience and strategic AI integrations positions us well for the evolving needs of the market. Sovereign cloud, coupled with the digital independence required to get the most from AI, have made multicloud investments a leading priority for our global customers. ”
