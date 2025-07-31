403
PPDS appoints live music and sporting events AV specialist Jeroen Feldman as dvLED Solutions Manager
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 31 July 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of experienced indoor and outdoor direct view LED integration specialist, Jeroen Feldman, to its Technical Sales team.
Assuming the role of Solution Manager dvLED, Jeroen brings invaluable experience supporting indoor and outdoor AV installations across a broad array of markets, with music festivals, touring bands, and football stadiums – including the Johan Cruyff Arena, home of Dutch giants AFC Ajax – among Jeroen’s areas of expertise.
Based at PPDS’ Amsterdam head office, and reporting to Jan Van Tieghem, Director of Technical Sales Support EMEA, Jeroen will play an integral role in supporting and ensuring seamless installations of PPDS’ growing range of Philips LED solutions across Northern Europe.
His arrival comes as PPDS continues to experience significant sales growth and expansion of its award-winning range of indoor and outdoor Philips LED solutions supporting partners for major indoor and outdoor projects, including – arguably its most high-profile to date – inside the redeveloping Camp Nou Stadium.
PPDS unveiled the latest addition to its Philips LED portfolio during InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, which included the 135” foldable and height-adjustable Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One range.
Designed to combine next-level versatility, adaptability, and energy efficiency with crystal clear visuals, the Philips Unite LED 6000 debuts a new foldable design together with an innovative motorised trolley for smarter storage and effortless height adjustments. Full details can be found here.
The next level
Discussing his appointment, Jeroen commented: “PPDS people are known for both innovation and the first class through sales support they aim to bring for partners and customers. What the company has achieved, still a relative newcomer in the direct view LED space, has been quite phenomenal and is a real testament to the teamwork that I’m now a part of. With my knowledge and background, I will be working to help the company to achieve its ambitions as a global leader in innovative LED solutions.”
Jan Van Tieghem, now in his sixteenth year at PPDS, added: “PPDS is on the crest of a wave with LED, and we’re continuing to invest both in our technologies and in our people. Jeroen has an extensive background and the qualities required to help elevate our indoor and outdoor direct view LED portfolio to even greater heights. His insights will be invaluable, in Europe and for clients around the world.”
Jae O Choi Park, Head of Commercial for EMEA at PPDS, concluded: “With our LED solutions already changing the game for sporting giants, such as Oracle Red Bull Racing, we see some incredible opportunities ahead. Jeroen is an important piece in a global jigsaw to deliver world-class solutions and unparalleled services to the global market. On behalf of the team, I welcome Jeroen to PPDS and wish him every success.”
