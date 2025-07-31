Isha Foundation: Tomorrowland 2025 - Sadhguru Calls For Wider Adoption Of Meditation To Improve Global Mental Wellbeing
ANTWERP, Belgium, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when the world's most iconic electronic music festival meets one of today's most influential voices on inner wellbeing.
Tomorrowland and the Love Tomorrow Summit 2025 answered that question this week, as global spiritual leader Sadhguru shared insights in the heart of dance culture and the Electronic Music Scene, on meditation, the mind, and how global connectivity can drive collective action and transformation.
Sadghuru speaking with DJ Alok at Love Tomorrow
This unique meeting of worlds saw Brazilian superstar DJ Alok join Sadhguru for "Discover the Miracle of Mind," an in-depth conversation on inner wellbeing, meditation, and the power of the mind. The discussion struck a chord with attendees, offering deeper clarity and balance amid the festival's high-energy atmosphere.
To reinforce the capacity for artists to drive positive change through their platforms, Sadhguru also participated in two roundtables with renowned DJs Amelie Lens, Like Mike, Kölsch, DJ Anna and Ida Engberg, where they explored mental health and how meditation is essential to bring balance in every human being.
Sadhguru commented: "You cannot change the past. You can experience the present. But you can craft the future if you strive for it. This is the first time in history we are able to connect with the whole of humanity. If we want to transform the world, if we want to transform humanity, now is the time. Let us make it happen."
Sadhguru's inclusion reflects Tomorrowland's commitment to blend creativity with conversations on wellbeing and sustainability. Sadhguru's Save Soil movement and his record-breaking Miracle of Mind meditation ap -downloaded more than 1 million times in its first 15 hours-continue to influence cultural conversations worldwide.
Three decades ago, Sadhguru founded the Isha Foundation , a non-profit human-service organization, with human wellbeing as its core commitment. Isha offers powerful yoga programs for human transformation and wellbeing, and has initiated path-breaking outreach projects to uplift rural communities. Sadhguru's environmental and social initiatives have garnered global recognition from organizations including the UN, IUCN, FAO, WFP, UNEP and serve as thriving models for human empowerment and community revitalization worldwide.
Sadhguru has spoken at forums including the UN World Headquarters, UNESCO Headquarters, the World Bank, the House of Lords, TED, Microsoft and Google Headquarters.
Sadhguru's visit to Tomorrowland follows a recent tour of the USA to promote his new Amazon and USA Today bestselling book 'Death: Only for Those Who Shall Die'.
