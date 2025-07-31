Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Faraya, Iraqi Migration Minister Talk Cooperation


2025-07-31 08:06:39
Amman, July 31 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Thursday discussed the brotherly bilateral relations and common interests with Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faeq Yaqoub.
During a meeting held in Amman, the two ministers went over migration and asylum issues and conditions of Iraqi citizens residing in the Kingdom.
According to a ministry statement, the duo highlighted cooperation areas between Jordanian Ministry of Interior and Iraqi Ministry of Migration, mainly in the fields of voluntary repatriation of Iraqi refugees and prospects to achieve further joint collaboration to serve mutual interests.

