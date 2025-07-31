Analytix Solutions Presents: 'The Hidden Money Playbook'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 29, 2025 2:12 am - Analytix Solutions is hosting a value-packed webinar titled 'The Hidden Money Playbook: 5 Profit Leaks You Can Plug This Week' - designed for restaurant leaders who are done chasing revenue and ready to reclaim their margins.

August 13, 2025 - Analytix Solutions is hosting a value-packed webinar titled 'The Hidden Money Playbook: 5 Profit Leaks You Can Plug This Week' - designed for restaurant leaders who are done chasing revenue and ready to reclaim their margins.

In a time where rising costs and operational pressures are squeezing profitability, this expert-led session reveals where restaurant profits quietly disappear, and what top-performing operators are doing to stop the leaks and keep more of what they earn.

When & Where

Date - August 13, 2025

Time - 1:00 PM ET

Location - Virtual

Who Should Attend?

Independent restaurant owners and operators

Multi-unit franchise leaders managing tight margins

GMs and operational leads responsible for cost controls

Finance decision-makers seeking margin improvement strategies

Why Attend?

This exclusive session will shine a light on profit-draining blind spots hiding in plain sight. You will walk away with actionable strategies to tighten operations and boost margins.

You will gain practical knowledge in:

Identifying 5 overlooked profit leaks restaurants face every week

Learning how one brand increased margins by 6%, without raising prices

Uncovering what high-revenue businesses still get wrong about returns

Making one key operational shift that directly impacts cash flow

Meet the Host

Josh Kopel-a Michelin-awarded restaurateur and hospitality strategist with decades of experience helping restaurant operators scale profitably. Josh brings practical insights that cut through the noise and focus on what truly drives margin growth.

About Us:

