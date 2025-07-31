Analytix Solutions Presents: 'The Hidden Money Playbook'
August 13, 2025 - Analytix Solutions is hosting a value-packed webinar titled 'The Hidden Money Playbook: 5 Profit Leaks You Can Plug This Week' - designed for restaurant leaders who are done chasing revenue and ready to reclaim their margins.
In a time where rising costs and operational pressures are squeezing profitability, this expert-led session reveals where restaurant profits quietly disappear, and what top-performing operators are doing to stop the leaks and keep more of what they earn.
When & Where
Date - August 13, 2025
Time - 1:00 PM ET
Location - Virtual
Who Should Attend?
Independent restaurant owners and operators
Multi-unit franchise leaders managing tight margins
GMs and operational leads responsible for cost controls
Finance decision-makers seeking margin improvement strategies
Why Attend?
This exclusive session will shine a light on profit-draining blind spots hiding in plain sight. You will walk away with actionable strategies to tighten operations and boost margins.
You will gain practical knowledge in:
Identifying 5 overlooked profit leaks restaurants face every week
Learning how one brand increased margins by 6%, without raising prices
Uncovering what high-revenue businesses still get wrong about returns
Making one key operational shift that directly impacts cash flow
Meet the Host
Josh Kopel-a Michelin-awarded restaurateur and hospitality strategist with decades of experience helping restaurant operators scale profitably. Josh brings practical insights that cut through the noise and focus on what truly drives margin growth.
Register Now:
About Us:
Analytix Solutions is a trusted partner in navigating the complex landscape of modern businesses. As an end-to-end outsourcing solution provider, the company specializes in a diverse array of services tailored to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses. From finance and accounting to IT solutions, AV solutions, data management, CFO services, virtual assistance, healthcare solutions, and business transformation services, the commitment is to deliver excellence in every aspect of your business operation. With a focus on efficiency and innovation, the team serves as a reliable partner in driving growth and success for clients.
