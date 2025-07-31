BCT-The Community's Bank Voted 2025 Loudoun's Favorite Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, Mortgage Broker, And Loudoun's Runner-Up Banker By Readers Of Loudounnow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're absolutely thrilled to be named 'Loudoun's Favorite' for the second year in a row-it truly means the world to all of us at BCT," said Alice P. Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Seeing Steve Cowen voted as the top Mortgage Broker and Paul Bice as runner-up Banker is the cherry on top! But really, this honor belongs to our entire Loudoun team. Their comprehensive expertise and authentic connections with clients and neighbors are what make BCT so special after more than 154 years. We're incredibly grateful to the readers of LoudounNow for their trust and support, and we're committed to continuing to earn it every day."

Loudoun's Favorite is an annual readers' poll conducted by LoudounNow , a local nonprofit news organization serving Loudoun County, Virginia. Readers vote for approximately two weeks for their favorite people, places, and businesses in more than 200 categories. The nominees are grouped into six sections: Community, Food and Drink, Places, Health and Wellness, People, and Businesses.

About BCT

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $896 million in assets as of March 31, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted a "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen), plus runner-up for Banker (Paul Bice). BCT was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker five times.

