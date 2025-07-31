Amwins Hires Ben Tasse To Lead Distribution And Growth For Underwriting Division

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amwins today announced that Ben Tasse has joined the firm as head of distribution and growth for Amwins' Underwriting division. In this newly created role, Ben will focus on driving strategic initiatives across sales, distribution and retail relationships to fuel long-term, sustainable organic growth.“Ben brings a unique combination of underwriting expertise and deep distribution experience, and his carrier background aligns perfectly with our commitment to underwriting excellence.” said Ryan Armijo, president of Amwins Underwriting.“We're excited to have him on board as we continue to invest in growth, strengthen client relationships and bolster the resources available to our operating companies.”Tasse brings nearly two decades of experience in underwriting, wholesale distribution and strategic development. He joins Amwins from Sompo North America, where he most recently served as SVP of Wholesale Business Development. In that role, he built and led a national distribution team, supporting more than 200 underwriters across Property, Casualty, Specialty and Financial Lines and contributing to substantial growth in the wholesale channel.He has also served in leadership and underwriting roles at Axis Insurance, specializing in private equity risks, portfolio management and complex liability solutions. Throughout his career, he has improved operational efficiency and driven strategic growth initiatives to improve financial performance and deepen retail relationships.Tasse holds a B.S. in Finance from Siena College and is a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU). He's an active industry speaker and contributor, with appearances on AM Best, Risk & Insurance, WSIA panels and the Siena School of Business Speaker Series.AmwinsAmwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .

