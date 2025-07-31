Amwins Hires Ben Tasse To Lead Distribution And Growth For Underwriting Division
“Ben brings a unique combination of underwriting expertise and deep distribution experience, and his carrier background aligns perfectly with our commitment to underwriting excellence.” said Ryan Armijo, president of Amwins Underwriting.“We're excited to have him on board as we continue to invest in growth, strengthen client relationships and bolster the resources available to our operating companies.”
Tasse brings nearly two decades of experience in underwriting, wholesale distribution and strategic development. He joins Amwins from Sompo North America, where he most recently served as SVP of Wholesale Business Development. In that role, he built and led a national distribution team, supporting more than 200 underwriters across Property, Casualty, Specialty and Financial Lines and contributing to substantial growth in the wholesale channel.
He has also served in leadership and underwriting roles at Axis Insurance, specializing in private equity risks, portfolio management and complex liability solutions. Throughout his career, he has improved operational efficiency and driven strategic growth initiatives to improve financial performance and deepen retail relationships.
Tasse holds a B.S. in Finance from Siena College and is a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU). He's an active industry speaker and contributor, with appearances on AM Best, Risk & Insurance, WSIA panels and the Siena School of Business Speaker Series.
Amwins
Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .
Lisa Kuszmar
Amwins
+1 704-749-2780
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment