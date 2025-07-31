Greenway Announces International Supply Agreement With 4C LABS

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)

KINGSVILLE, ON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF ) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, has entered into a supply agreement with 4C LABS, a leading medical cannabis company located in the United Kingdom, focused on providing patients with world class medical cannabis products.

Through the agreement the Company expects to supply high-quality, dried flower product to 4C LABS, a leading importer and distributor of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom.

"We have met with many international groups looking for strong, consistent cannabis for medical use, as Canadian cannabis is seen as the gold standard for quality, safety and value. For Greenway, working with international partners opens us up to the fastest growing markets around the world, which should provide better margins than the current Canadian domestic market," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "The team at 4C LABS impressed us with their local distribution system and drive to ensure only the best cannabis is used in their supply chain. Our product is perfectly suited to help them deliver on their unique value proposition to UK patients. We are excited about the prospect of seeing the product we put so much hard work into enjoyed by people around the world."

"We are impressed with the capabilities and company culture at Greenway" said Greg Dobbin, CEO of 4C LABS, "Greenway has developed into a premier medical cannabis grower, a result of decades of experience with greenhouse growing. They offer outstanding medical cannabis products at a very competitive price, which the patients of the UK will appreciate. We are excited to add Greenway to the 4C LABS product line."

Issuance of Shares

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its engagement letter dated June 4, 2024, with Abingdon Capital Corporation, an arm's length consultant (the "Consultant"), the Company has issued the Consultant and its assignees an aggregate of 337,507 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at deemed prices between $0.20 and $0.29 per Common Share. The Common Shares were issued in satisfaction of a portion of the monthly work fee owed to the Consultant as consideration for the provision of corporate-finance advisory services. All Common Shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable CSE policies and Canadian securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About 4C LABS Ltd.

4C LABS Ltd. is a privately held Canadian medical cannabis company focusing on providing UK pharmacies, clinics and patients with world class medical cannabis products at an affordable price. 4C LABS has import and distribution licenses in the UK and a wide network of pharmacies in the UK & Channel Islands. 4C LABS carries a full product line of medical cannabis from a selected network of trusted international cultivation partners. For more information, please visit .

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED