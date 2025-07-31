Mohegan Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Results Conference Call
UNCASVILLE, Conn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, or Mohegan, will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2025 operating results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:
(877) 407-0890
+1(201) 389-0918 (International)
A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at:
Call-in participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, August 7, 2025. This replay will run through Thursday, August 21, 2025.
About Mohegan
Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .
Contact:
Joffre Wells
Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer
Mohegan
(860) 862-9135
