ATI And Boeing Extend And Expand Titanium Supply Long-Term Agreement

Agreement strengthens ATI's role as leading aerospace structures supplier

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI ) today announced the extension and expansion of its long-term titanium products agreement with The Boeing Company, reinforcing ATI's position as a top supplier of high-performance titanium materials for aerospace.

The agreement supports Boeing's full suite of commercial airplane programs-both narrowbody and widebody-with opportunity to grow. ATI is also positioned to serve Boeing's third-party subsidiaries under terms of the agreement.

"We're proud to expand our decades-long partnership with Boeing," said Kimberly Fields, ATI President and CEO. "This agreement reaffirms ATI's leadership in titanium at a time of accelerating aerospace production and growing demand for differentiated materials. It also deepens our position in high-strength titanium alloys and sheet products-strategic focus areas for ATI and our customers."

Under the terms of the agreement, ATI will supply a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance titanium materials, including long products-such as ingots, billets, rectangles, and bars-and flat-rolled products, including plate, sheet, and coil.

"This agreement highlights ATI's critical role in the titanium supply chain and validates our strategic investments-especially in expanding capacity and advancing titanium alloy sheet capabilities," Fields added. "It includes titanium alloy sheet from our new Pageland, South Carolina, facility and draws on the strengths of both our Specialty Materials and Specialty Rolled Products businesses. We're delivering high-quality, differentiated titanium solutions at scale to support the next generation of commercial aircraft."

ATI's materials and components are on virtually every commercial platform flying today.

