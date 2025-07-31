Abbvie Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results



"AbbVie delivered another outstanding quarter with strong performance from our diversified growth platform. We also made meaningful pipeline progress with several regulatory approvals, encouraging clinical data and strategic investments in promising external innovation," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "We're entering the second half of the year with substantial momentum and are once again raising our full-year outlook."

Second -Quarter Results



Worldwide net revenues were $15.423 billion, an increase of 6.6 percent on a reported basis, or 6.5 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.631 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent on a reported basis, or 9.2 percent on an operational basis.



Global Skyrizi net revenues were $4.423 billion, an increase of 62.2 percent on a reported basis, or 61.8 percent on an operational basis.



Global Rinvoq net revenues were $2.028 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent on a reported basis, or 41.2 percent on an operational basis.

Global Humira net revenues were $1.180 billion, a decrease of 58.1 percent on a reported basis, or 58.2 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $2.683 billion, an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 24.0 percent on an operational basis.



Global Vraylar net revenues were $900 million, an increase of 16.3 percent.



Global Botox Therapeutic net revenues were $928 million, an increase of 14.1 percent on a reported basis, or 14.2 percent on an operational basis.



Global Ubrelvy net revenues were $338 million, an increase of 47.1 percent on a reported basis, or 47.2 percent on an operational basis.

Global Qulipta net revenues were $267 million, an increase of 77.5 percent on a reported basis, or 76.9 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the oncology portfolio were $1.676 billion, an increase of 2.6 percent on a reported basis, or 2.4 percent on an operational basis.





Global Imbruvica net revenues were $754 million, a decrease of 9.5 percent.



Global Venclexta net revenues were $691 million, an increase of 8.5 percent on a reported basis, or 8.3 percent on an operational basis.

Global Elahere net revenues were $159 million, an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 23.7 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.279 billion, a decrease of 8.1 percent on a reported basis, or 8.0 percent on an operational basis.



Global Botox Cosmetic net revenues were $692 million, a decrease of 5.0 percent on a reported basis, or 4.9 percent on an operational basis.

Global Juvederm net revenues were $260 million, a decrease of 24.0 percent.



On a GAAP basis, gross margin in the second quarter was 71.8 percent. The adjusted gross margin was 84.4 percent.



On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 21.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 21.0 percent of net revenues.



On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 13.8 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 13.7 percent of net revenues.



Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 5.3 percent of net revenues.



On a GAAP basis, operating margin in the second quarter was 31.7 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 44.3 percent.



Net interest expense was $678 million.



On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 39.4 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 16.2 percent.

Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $0.52 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $2.97. These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.42 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events



AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) as the first oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA). The approval was supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial, which met the primary endpoint of sustained remission and key secondary endpoints. This marks the ninth approved indication for Rinvoq in the U.S., across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology.



AbbVie announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal studies in the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rinvoq in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA). In the study, Rinvoq achieved the primary endpoint, demonstrating that 44.6% and 54.3% of patients with severe AA treated with Rinvoq 15mg and 30mg, respectively, reached 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24 as defined by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score ≤20. Key secondary endpoints, including improvements in eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as the percentage of subjects with 90% or more scalp coverage (SALT ≤10) and complete scalp hair coverage (SALT=0) at Week 24, were also met. Rinvoq's safety profile in AA was generally consistent with that in approved indications, and no new safety signals were identified in this study.



AbbVie and Capstan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo engineering of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Capstan. The transaction includes CPTX2309, a potential first-in-class in vivo tLNP anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy candidate, currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Additionally, AbbVie will acquire Capstan's proprietary tLNP platform technology designed to deliver RNA payloads, such as mRNA, capable of engineering specific cell types in vivo.



AbbVie announced new data from its Phase 3 TEMPLE head-to-head study evaluating the tolerability, safety and efficacy of Qulipta (atogepant) compared to topiramate for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients with a history of four or more migraine days per month. In the study, Qulipta met the primary endpoint of fewer treatment discontinuations attributed to adverse events versus topiramate, and all six secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance for superiority versus topiramate, demonstrating clinical efficacy. Full results from the TEMPLE study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



AbbVie announced that Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression who have received a prior systemic therapy. Emrelis is the first treatment approved for previously treated advanced NSCLC patients with high c-Met protein overexpression, a population that often faces poor prognosis and has limited treatment options.



AbbVie announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib combination therapy for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This combination therapy has potential to be the first all oral, fixed-duration regimen for previously untreated patients with CLL. The submission is supported by data from the Phase 3 AMPLIFY trial which demonstrated that the combination regimen of Venclexta and acalabrutinib improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated patients with CLL.



At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented key data that showcased significant progress across AbbVie's robust oncology pipeline, in a range of difficult-to-treat solid tumors and blood cancers. Highlights included new data from AbbVie's novel investigational antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) telisotuzumab adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A) in advanced NSCLC, ABBV-706 in high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) and pivekimab sunirine (PVEK) in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).



AbbVie announced the global Phase 3 VERONA trial evaluating Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine in the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival. No new safety signals were observed and results from the trial will be available in a future medical congress and/or publication.



AbbVie and Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced an exclusive licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, which is being investigated for the treatment of oncology and autoimmune diseases. ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager currently in Phase 1 development for relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).



AbbVie announced the FDA approved a label expansion for Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), an oral pangenotypic direct acting antiviral (DAA) therapy. Mavyret is the first oral eight-week pangenotypic treatment option approved for people with acute or chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV). With this approval, providers can now treat HCV patients immediately at the time of diagnosis.

AbbVie and ADARx Pharmaceuticals, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced a collaboration and license option agreement to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas. The collaboration will leverage AbbVie's expertise in biotherapeutic drug development and commercialization with ADARx's proprietary RNA technology to advance next-generation siRNA therapies across neuroscience, immunology and oncology.

Full-Year 2025 Outlook

AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full year 2025 from $11.67 - $11.87 to $11.88 - $12.08, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.55 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2025. The company's 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2025, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

