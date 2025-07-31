Abbvie Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
AbbVie Inc.
Key Product Revenues
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change vs. 2Q24
|
|
Net Revenues (in millions)
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operationala
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
NET REVENUES
|
$11,762
|
|
$3,661
|
|
$15,423
|
|
5.9 %
|
|
9.1 %
|
|
6.6 %
|
|
8.4 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immunology
|
6,097
|
|
1,534
|
|
7,631
|
|
6.7
|
|
22.3
|
|
9.5
|
|
20.7
|
|
9.2
|
Skyrizi
|
3,843
|
|
580
|
|
4,423
|
|
64.3
|
|
49.7
|
|
62.2
|
|
47.2
|
|
61.8
|
Rinvoq
|
1,452
|
|
576
|
|
2,028
|
|
42.7
|
|
39.6
|
|
41.8
|
|
37.5
|
|
41.2
|
Humira
|
802
|
|
378
|
|
1,180
|
|
(66.0)
|
|
(16.8)
|
|
(58.1)
|
|
(17.2)
|
|
(58.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuroscience
|
2,333
|
|
350
|
|
2,683
|
|
23.2
|
|
30.6
|
|
24.2
|
|
28.7
|
|
24.0
|
Vraylar
|
898
|
|
2
|
|
900
|
|
16.2
|
|
72.8
|
|
16.3
|
|
76.8
|
|
16.3
|
Botox Therapeutic
|
775
|
|
153
|
|
928
|
|
15.9
|
|
5.7
|
|
14.1
|
|
6.0
|
|
14.2
|
Ubrelvy
|
330
|
|
8
|
|
338
|
|
46.5
|
|
73.9
|
|
47.1
|
|
76.7
|
|
47.2
|
Qulipta
|
237
|
|
30
|
|
267
|
|
62.8
|
|
>100.0
|
|
77.5
|
|
>100.0
|
|
76.9
|
Vyalev
|
22
|
|
76
|
|
98
|
|
n/m
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
Duodopa
|
20
|
|
77
|
|
97
|
|
(13.6)
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
(16.3)
|
|
(15.7)
|
Other Neuroscience
|
51
|
|
4
|
|
55
|
|
(11.4)
|
|
(23.3)
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
(21.3)
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oncology
|
1,026
|
|
650
|
|
1,676
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
8.7
|
|
2.6
|
|
8.3
|
|
2.4
|
Imbruvicab
|
543
|
|
211
|
|
754
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(9.5)
|
Venclexta
|
321
|
|
370
|
|
691
|
|
7.4
|
|
9.5
|
|
8.5
|
|
9.1
|
|
8.3
|
Elahere
|
138
|
|
21
|
|
159
|
|
8.0
|
|
n/m
|
|
24.2
|
|
n/m
|
|
23.7
|
Epkinlyc
|
22
|
|
48
|
|
70
|
|
57.4
|
|
>100.0
|
|
93.9
|
|
>100.0
|
|
92.3
|
Other Oncology
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aesthetics
|
797
|
|
482
|
|
1,279
|
|
(7.8)
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
(8.3)
|
|
(8.0)
|
Botox Cosmetic
|
410
|
|
282
|
|
692
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
0.9
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
1.2
|
|
(4.9)
|
Juvederm Collection
|
105
|
|
155
|
|
260
|
|
(23.6)
|
|
(24.4)
|
|
(24.0)
|
|
(24.4)
|
|
(24.0)
|
Other Aesthetics
|
282
|
|
45
|
|
327
|
|
1.6
|
|
5.8
|
|
2.2
|
|
6.4
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eye Care
|
226
|
|
288
|
|
514
|
|
(5.7)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
(3.4)
|
Ozurdex
|
30
|
|
95
|
|
125
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
5.8
|
|
0.6
|
|
4.4
|
|
(0.4)
|
Lumigan/Ganfort
|
52
|
|
51
|
|
103
|
|
19.9
|
|
(15.4)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(15.2)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Alphagan/Combigan
|
-
|
|
36
|
|
36
|
|
(91.6)
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
(25.6)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(23.5)
|
Other Eye Care
|
144
|
|
106
|
|
250
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
0.9
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Key Products
|
835
|
|
202
|
|
1,037
|
|
11.2
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
7.8
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
7.5
|
Mavyret
|
184
|
|
191
|
|
375
|
|
9.7
|
|
(5.1)
|
|
1.6
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
0.8
|
Creon
|
404
|
|
-
|
|
404
|
|
8.4
|
|
n/m
|
|
8.4
|
|
n/m
|
|
8.4
|
Linzess/Constella
|
247
|
|
11
|
|
258
|
|
17.4
|
|
10.8
|
|
17.1
|
|
10.3
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
a
|
"Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.
|
b
|
Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.
|
c
|
Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories.
|
n/m = not meaningful
|
AbbVie Inc.
Key Product Revenues
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change vs. 6M24
|
|
Net Revenues (in millions)
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operationala
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
|
Int'l.
|
|
Total
|
NET REVENUES
|
$21,741
|
|
$7,025
|
|
$28,766
|
|
7.9 %
|
|
6.0 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
8.3 %
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immunology
|
10,980
|
|
2,915
|
|
13,895
|
|
11.3
|
|
17.9
|
|
12.6
|
|
20.4
|
|
13.1
|
Skyrizi
|
6,762
|
|
1,086
|
|
7,848
|
|
69.2
|
|
46.9
|
|
65.8
|
|
49.6
|
|
66.2
|
Rinvoq
|
2,672
|
|
1,074
|
|
3,746
|
|
53.3
|
|
37.6
|
|
48.5
|
|
40.1
|
|
49.3
|
Humira
|
1,546
|
|
755
|
|
2,301
|
|
(62.6)
|
|
(20.8)
|
|
(54.7)
|
|
(18.4)
|
|
(54.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuroscience
|
4,305
|
|
660
|
|
4,965
|
|
19.3
|
|
27.4
|
|
20.3
|
|
29.8
|
|
20.6
|
Vraylar
|
1,661
|
|
4
|
|
1,665
|
|
13.4
|
|
41.8
|
|
13.5
|
|
47.4
|
|
13.5
|
Botox Therapeutic
|
1,498
|
|
296
|
|
1,794
|
|
17.0
|
|
5.2
|
|
14.9
|
|
8.6
|
|
15.5
|
Ubrelvy
|
563
|
|
15
|
|
578
|
|
33.0
|
|
46.7
|
|
33.3
|
|
51.2
|
|
33.4
|
Qulipta
|
409
|
|
51
|
|
460
|
|
49.5
|
|
>100.0
|
|
63.6
|
|
>100.0
|
|
63.6
|
Vyalev
|
28
|
|
133
|
|
161
|
|
n/m
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
|
>100.0
|
Duodopa
|
40
|
|
153
|
|
193
|
|
(16.6)
|
|
(14.9)
|
|
(15.2)
|
|
(14.0)
|
|
(14.5)
|
Other Neuroscience
|
106
|
|
8
|
|
114
|
|
(10.4)
|
|
(12.7)
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
(10.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oncology
|
2,053
|
|
1,256
|
|
3,309
|
|
2.4
|
|
7.1
|
|
4.2
|
|
9.1
|
|
5.0
|
Imbruvicab
|
1,072
|
|
420
|
|
1,492
|
|
(11.1)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
(10.7)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
(10.7)
|
Venclexta
|
633
|
|
723
|
|
1,356
|
|
9.1
|
|
7.8
|
|
8.4
|
|
11.3
|
|
10.3
|
Elahere
|
303
|
|
35
|
|
338
|
|
57.5
|
|
n/m
|
|
75.5
|
|
n/m
|
|
75.5
|
Epkinlyc
|
43
|
|
78
|
|
121
|
|
61.8
|
|
>100.0
|
|
92.1
|
|
>100.0
|
|
93.3
|
Other Oncology
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aesthetics
|
1,437
|
|
944
|
|
2,381
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
(9.8)
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
(9.0)
|
Botox Cosmetic
|
705
|
|
543
|
|
1,248
|
|
(15.9)
|
|
3.7
|
|
(8.4)
|
|
5.8
|
|
(7.6)
|
Juvederm Collection
|
180
|
|
311
|
|
491
|
|
(25.9)
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
(23.2)
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
(22.2)
|
Other Aesthetics
|
552
|
|
90
|
|
642
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
11.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
14.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eye Care
|
447
|
|
573
|
|
1,020
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
(4.8)
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
(2.8)
|
Ozurdex
|
60
|
|
188
|
|
248
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
0.8
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
2.7
|
|
(1.4)
|
Lumigan/Ganfort
|
100
|
|
109
|
|
209
|
|
39.4
|
|
(11.0)
|
|
7.5
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
9.6
|
Alphagan/Combigan
|
26
|
|
70
|
|
96
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
(13.1)
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
(7.2)
|
Other Eye Care
|
261
|
|
206
|
|
467
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(9.3)
|
|
0.3
|
|
(7.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Key Products
|
1,471
|
|
375
|
|
1,846
|
|
2.5
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(10.4)
|
|
(0.4)
|
Mavyret
|
326
|
|
355
|
|
681
|
|
4.9
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
(5.1)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(4.2)
|
Creon
|
759
|
|
-
|
|
759
|
|
15.4
|
|
n/m
|
|
15.4
|
|
n/m
|
|
15.4
|
Linzess/Constella
|
386
|
|
20
|
|
406
|
|
(17.4)
|
|
7.0
|
|
(16.5)
|
|
9.7
|
|
(16.4)
|
|
|
a
|
"Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.
|
b
|
Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.
|
c
|
Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories.
|
n/m = not meaningful
|
AbbVie Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Unaudited)
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Second Quarter
Ended June 30
|
|
Six Months
Ended June 30
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net revenues
|
$ 15,423
|
|
$ 14,462
|
|
$ 28,766
|
|
$ 26,772
|
Cost of products sold
|
4,346
|
|
4,202
|
|
8,348
|
|
8,296
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
3,253
|
|
3,377
|
|
6,546
|
|
6,692
|
Research and development
|
2,131
|
|
1,948
|
|
4,198
|
|
3,887
|
Acquired IPR&D and milestones
|
823
|
|
937
|
|
1,071
|
|
1,101
|
Other operating income
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
10,529
|
|
10,464
|
|
20,139
|
|
19,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings
|
4,894
|
|
3,998
|
|
8,627
|
|
6,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
678
|
|
506
|
|
1,305
|
|
959
|
Net foreign exchange loss
|
23
|
|
1
|
|
27
|
|
5
|
Other expense, net
|
2,639
|
|
1,345
|
|
4,080
|
|
1,931
|
Earnings before income tax expense
|
1,554
|
|
2,146
|
|
3,215
|
|
3,901
|
Income tax expense
|
613
|
|
773
|
|
985
|
|
1,156
|
Net earnings
|
941
|
|
1,373
|
|
2,230
|
|
2,745
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
|
$ 938
|
|
$ 1,370
|
|
$ 2,224
|
|
$ 2,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc.
|
$ 0.52
|
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
$ 1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea
|
$ 2.97
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
$ 5.43
|
|
$ 4.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|
1,771
|
|
1,771
|
|
1,772
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
a
|
Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.
|
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Earnings
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Pre-tax
|
|
After-taxa
|
|
EPS
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,554
|
|
$ 938
|
|
$ 0.52
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
1,864
|
|
1,571
|
|
0.89
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
2,795
|
|
2,709
|
|
1.53
|
Other
|
91
|
|
60
|
|
0.03
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 6,304
|
|
$ 5,278
|
|
$ 2.97
|
|
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.
|
|
Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D
|
|
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
|
(in millions)
|
Cost of
|
|
SG&A
|
|
R&D
|
|
Other
|
|
Other
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 4,346
|
|
$ 3,253
|
|
$ 2,131
|
|
$ (24)
|
|
$ 2,639
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
(1,864)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,795)
|
Other
|
(69)
|
|
(14)
|
|
(16)
|
|
24
|
|
(16)
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,413
|
|
$ 3,239
|
|
$ 2,115
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (172)
|
|
3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 16.2 percent, as detailed below:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Pre-tax
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
Tax rate
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,554
|
|
$ 613
|
|
39.4 %
|
Specified items
|
4,750
|
|
410
|
|
8.6 %
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 6,304
|
|
$ 1,023
|
|
16.2 %
|
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Earnings
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Pre-tax
|
|
After-taxa
|
|
EPS
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 2,146
|
|
$ 1,370
|
|
$ 0.77
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
1,947
|
|
1,651
|
|
0.93
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
145
|
|
125
|
|
0.07
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
1,476
|
|
1,438
|
|
0.81
|
Other
|
90
|
|
126
|
|
0.07
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,804
|
|
$ 4,710
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.
|
|
Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D
|
|
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|
(in millions)
|
Cost of
|
|
SG&A
|
|
R&D
|
|
Other
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 4,202
|
|
$ 3,377
|
|
$ 1,948
|
|
$ 1,345
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
(1,947)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
(79)
|
|
(35)
|
|
(31)
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,476)
|
Other
|
(41)
|
|
(27)
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,135
|
|
$ 3,315
|
|
$ 1,917
|
|
$ (153)
|
|
3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.8 percent, as detailed below:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Pre-tax
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
Tax rate
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 2,146
|
|
$ 773
|
|
36.0 %
|
Specified items
|
3,658
|
|
318
|
|
8.7 %
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,804
|
|
$ 1,091
|
|
18.8 %
|
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Earnings
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Pre-tax
|
|
After-taxa
|
|
EPS
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 3,215
|
|
$ 2,224
|
|
$ 1.24
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
3,722
|
|
3,145
|
|
1.78
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
4,313
|
|
4,186
|
|
2.36
|
Other
|
153
|
|
93
|
|
0.05
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 11,403
|
|
$ 9,648
|
|
$ 5.43
|
|
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.
|
|
Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D
|
|
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
(in millions)
|
Cost of
|
|
SG&A
|
|
R&D
|
|
Other
|
|
Other
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 8,348
|
|
$ 6,546
|
|
$ 4,198
|
|
$ (24)
|
|
$ 4,080
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
(3,722)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,313)
|
Other
|
(97)
|
|
(27)
|
|
(32)
|
|
24
|
|
(21)
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 4,529
|
|
$ 6,519
|
|
$ 4,166
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (254)
|
|
3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2025 was 15.3 percent, as detailed below:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Pre-tax
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
Tax rate
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 3,215
|
|
$ 985
|
|
30.6 %
|
Specified items
|
8,188
|
|
764
|
|
9.3 %
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 11,403
|
|
$ 1,749
|
|
15.3 %
|
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Earnings
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Pre-tax
|
|
After-taxa
|
|
EPS
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 3,901
|
|
$ 2,739
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
3,838
|
|
3,254
|
|
1.84
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
656
|
|
611
|
|
0.34
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
2,136
|
|
2,081
|
|
1.17
|
Other
|
111
|
|
145
|
|
0.08
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 10,642
|
|
$ 8,830
|
|
$ 4.96
|
|
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.
|
|
Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D
|
|
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
(in millions)
|
Cost of
|
|
SG&A
|
|
R&D
|
|
Interest
|
|
Other
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 8,296
|
|
$ 6,692
|
|
$ 3,887
|
|
$ 959
|
|
$ 1,931
|
Adjusted for specified items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
(3,838)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
(158)
|
|
(315)
|
|
(159)
|
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,136)
|
Other
|
(57)
|
|
(30)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(24)
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 4,243
|
|
$ 6,347
|
|
$ 3,728
|
|
$ 935
|
|
$ (229)
|
|
3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 17.0 percent, as detailed below:
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Pre-tax
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
Tax rate
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 3,901
|
|
$ 1,156
|
|
29.6 %
|
Specified items
|
6,741
|
|
650
|
|
9.6 %
|
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 10,642
|
|
$ 1,806
|
|
17.0 %
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
