Discovery Announces Senior Management Appointment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“” or the“”) today announced the appointment of Alison White to the position of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). The appointment is effective immediately.

Tony Makuch, Discovery's CEO, commented:“We are very pleased to welcome Alison to Discovery's leadership team. She brings extensive and diverse experience in both finance and operations that will prove beneficial as we invest to grow and create value for all stakeholders. In particular, Alison's experience in CFO roles with SSR and, prior to that, Newmont provided her with significant knowledge that will be extremely helpful as we pursue the tremendous opportunities that exist to improve and grow our Porcupine Operations. Together, the Discovery team is driven to re-establish Porcupine as a Tier 1 asset in the global gold mining industry, and Alison will play a key role as we progress towards achieving that goal.”

Alison White is a highly experienced finance professional who, over her 20-plus year career, has established a solid track record of success serving in numerous financial and operational roles. Most recently, Alison served as CFO & Executive Vice President at SSR Mining Inc. (“ SSR ”), where she played a key role in designing and advancing SSR's value creation strategy and led the transformation of several key functions, including Finance, IT, Treasury, Cyber Security, Enterprise Risk Management and Business Excellence. Prior to joining SSR, Alison worked in various corporate and regional roles at Newmont Corporation (“ Newmont ”), including serving as the Regional CFO for North America. Earlier in her career, she gained leadership and financial experience through senior positions across a variety of industries. Alison has a Master's and B.S. in finance and accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Andreas L'Abbé, the Company's former CFO, is transitioning to the role of Senior Vice President, Finance. In his new role, Andreas will continue to lead initiatives within the Finance division, including the ongoing integration of the Porcupine assets.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

