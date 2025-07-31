Haryana CM Pays Tributes To Udham Singh At His Native Place In Punjab
He recalled that Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by killing Michael O'Dwyer, then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab.
"Udham Singh was hanged in London on July 31, 1940. This act of bravery remains an everlasting inspiration for the entire nation and a beacon of patriotism," said the Chief Minister, while addressing a public meeting at Sunam, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh, in Punjab's Sangrur district.
Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial. He also planted a sapling at the memorial and visited the Udham Singh Museum, where he saw photographs, letters, and memories associated with the martyr. He recorded his thoughts in the visitor's book.
Later, the Chief Minister met family members of Shaheed Udham Singh, accompanied by Hardayal Singh, who presented him with a memorandum of their demands.
Later, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting organised by BJP leader Daaman Bajwa, where his leaders welcomed him.
The Chief Minister said it was an honour to visit the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh.
He recalled that during the Baisakhi gathering at Jallianwala Bagh, General Dyer ordered the firing on unarmed civilians after blocking all exits, leading to the killing of thousands. It was then that Udham Singh vowed not to rest until he avenged the massacre.
After 21 years of perseverance, on April 13, 1940, Udham Singh shot Michael O'Dwyer on British soil, avenging the massacre of April 13, 1919, and ultimately sacrificing his life for the nation.
Revolutionary Udham Singh's courage, sacrifice, and determination remain unparalleled.
"It is because of countless sacrifices by heroes like Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh that we live in a free India today," the Chief Minister said.
He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to building the India of the martyrs' dreams. We all must work together to realise the vision of the freedom fighters for an independent and prosperous nation."
Talking to the media, CM Saini said it was a proud moment for him to pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh at his birthplace and meet his family.
Answering a question, he criticised the Punjab government for failing to fulfil the promises made to the people.
"The Punjab government has shown people mere illusions. Just as they misled the people of Delhi, who have now understood their reality, the people of Punjab are also realising the same," he added.
