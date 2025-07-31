403
The Space Mining Market is USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a CAGR of 21.5%
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) Celestial mining's energy production is predicted to fuel revenue growth over the forecast period. Investing in Helium-3 extraction might provide a substantial edge in the energy industry. The extraction of Helium-3, a rare isotope found in abundance on the Moon and in some asteroids, is one of the most appealing prospects. Helium-3 has the potential to provide clean, efficient fusion energy without the damaging radiation and long-term waste associated with conventional nuclear technology. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global energy demand increased by 2.2% in 2024, with total consumption increasing by nearly 1,100 terawatt-hours, representing a 4.3% increase, nearly doubling the decade's average growth rate.
Several governments have imposed limits or bans on the export of key commodities owing to geopolitical interests and national security concerns. This pattern is considerably contributing to revenue growth in the space mining industry. For example, in December 2023, China restricted shipments of allium, germanium, and antimony to the United States. These
constraints are resulting in a complete monopoly on the procurement of critical resources, which has the potential to significantly increase the urgency of space mining.
However, high capital expenditure (CAPEX) could hinder the market revenue growth of space mining. Surface mining, underground drilling, and autonomous robotic mining require substantial funding. These technologies are designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space, and they are also tested, verified, and incorporated into challenging mission architectures, increasing the cost of development.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Autonomous Robotic Mining contributed a significant revenue share in 2024. Rapid advancements in robotic engineering and increased investment in asteroid exploration missions are expected to boost revenue share in 2024. Robotic systems are critical for extracting minerals, particularly on the Moon and asteroids, where microgravity hinders standard mining operations.
Deep-Space Exploration is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 25.7% by 2032. Government agencies such as NASA, ESA, JAXA, and CNSA are encouraging long-term exploration missions, while commercial space companies are building spacecraft and robotic systems that can operate in deep space. The practical potential of gathering high-value resources like platinum-group metals, water ice, and rare earth elements from asteroids and the Moon is rapidly increasing. These resources are critical for sustaining in-situ activities.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth by 2032. In 2024, private-sector exploitation of lunar resources generated a significant revenue share. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is working with commercial space exploration and mining businesses to accelerate up the development of space mining projects. For example, Tokyo-based business ispace developed and launched HAKUTO-R, a robotic spacecraft that entered lunar orbit on March 21, 2023.
Furthermore, substantial investment in private space companies particularly for mining exploration, is expected to drive revenue growth. Several major investments have been made by private equity firms to support the expansion of space mining. Fleet Space Technologies, an Australian space exploration business, secured a Series D fundraising deal of USD 99 million on December 13, 2024. Fleet Space aims to change the mining business through vital mineral discovery.
Europe contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. This strategy will increase the chance to attract private actors and commercial exploitation of critical assets. In addition, the European Union planned an expenditure of around USD 18.56 billion from 2021 to 2027 to strengthen Europe's worldwide leadership in space. These variables are predicted to drive considerable revenue increase through the projection period.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Space Mining Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Space Mining Market report is:
• AstroForge
• Asteroid Mining Corporation Ltd
• Ispace, Inc
• Origin Space Co., Ltd.
• Moon Express
• Astrobotic
• Trans Astronautica Corporation
• Blue Origin
• SpaceX
• Karman+
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
ispace, Inc.: On 9th May 2025, the Japanese lunar exploration company ispace, Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd. to investigate the viability of thermal mining for water extraction on the Moon. The partnership intends to develop and test Takasago's thermal mining technology for use on a future iSpace lunar rover.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Space Mining Market on the resource type, celestial body, mining method, end-use and region:
Resource Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Water Ice (H₂O)
• Rare Earth Elements (REEs)
• Helium-3
• Metals
• Silicates
• Others
Celestial Body Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• C-type
• S-type
• M-type
• Others
Mining Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Surface Mining
• Subsurface Drilling
• Autonomous Robotic Mining
• In-Situ Resource Utilization
• Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Commercial
• Scientific Research
• Deep-Space Exploration
• Defense
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
