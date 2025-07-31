Greenhill Investment Reporting Achieves TSG Certification For Reportquest Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The TSG certification is a widely respected benchmark in the financial services industry. It involves an in-depth, independent evaluation of an investment performance system's rate of return calculations, data integrity controls, and reporting capabilities. GreenHill's ReportQuest version 4.14 successfully met these requirements, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering trusted and objective performance reporting tools for wealth managers, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations.

"This certification reflects our deep dedication to integrity, transparency, and continuous improvement in investment performance reporting," said Bill McFadden, President at GreenHill. "We designed ReportQuest to empower our clients with customizable, reliable, and timely reporting solutions-and this independent validation from The Spaulding Group reinforces that mission."

Used by investment professionals across the country, ReportQuest provides robust capabilities including time- and dollar-weighted returns, risk analysis, variance analysis for compliance, benchmark customization, model performance reporting, and composite management. ReportQuest serves as a browser-based platform offering both production and interactive performance reporting and is fully supported by GreenHill's U.S.-based team of experienced reporting professionals.

GreenHill has continuously invested in enhancing ReportQuest's functionality since its launch in 2011, including integration with leading custodial platforms and accounting systems. The platform now supports a full range of client, and compliance, needs-from not-for-profit stewardship reporting to complex institutional model proposals.

"GreenHill clearly takes performance measurement very seriously," shared John D. Simpson, CIPM, Executive Vice President and Chief Verification Officer, TSG. "Their willingness to invest in an independent, objective assessment says they wanted to have their software scrutinized in a thorough fashion. This exercise benefits them, but perhaps even more, their prospects and existing clients. We congratulate them on their success."

As investment professionals face increasing demand for transparency, accountability, and client-ready reporting, GreenHill remains committed to providing the technology, expertise, and personalized service required to meet those expectations.

