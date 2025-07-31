Orrön Energy Announces The Sale Of A 76 MW Solar Project In Germany

The project is located in the northeastern part of Germany, and is being developed as an agrivoltaic (Agri-PV) project, enabling agricultural activities to take place alongside solar power generation. Half of the total consideration of MEUR 4.0 is paid at closing, which is expected imminently. The contingent consideration of MEUR 2.0 is subject to the fulfilment of two conditions: (i) municipal approval of the zoning plan (Satzungsbeschluss) and (ii) EU Commission approval of the German Solar Package 1 legislation.

The transaction forms part of the Company's strategy to monetise early-stage projects from its greenfield portfolio to diversify and enhance revenue streams.

Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO for Orrön Energy commented;

"I am very pleased to announce the first sale from our greenfield portfolio in Germany, which demonstrates our ability to unlock value early in the development cycle and marks an important step in delivering on our strategy. Germany remains one of our key markets for greenfield projects, with a strong demand for renewable energy and a supportive regulatory framework. I expect this to be the first in a series of project sales, as we continue to develop and mature our greenfield pipeline and deliver long-term value from this platform."

The Company's CEO, Daniel Fitzgerald, and CFO, Espen Hennie, will host a webcast to comment on the six-month financial report on 6 August 2025 at 14:00 CEST. During the webcast, they will present this transaction along with the latest developments at Orrön Energy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

This is information that Orrön Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 13.25 (CEST) on 31 July 2025.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm:“ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy's core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics, the UK, Germany, and France. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

Saxovent Renewables GmbH & Co. KG is an independent project developer, operator, and investor in renewable energy based in Berlin and a wholly owned subsidiary of the investment company Saxovent Smart Eco Investments GmbH. As an experienced full-line provider, Saxovent Renewables covers the entire value chain in the field of renewable energies, from development and implementation to the long-term operation of the plants.

