Georgia Skin Specialists Unveils Non-Surgical Hair Restoration And Aesthetic Rejuvenation Using Regenerative Medicine

- Dr. Corinne EricksonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Skin Specialists , (GSS) a leader in aesthetic dermatology, has launched a comprehensive Hair Restoration and Natural Aesthetic Rejuvenation Program, offering patients a regenerative medicine-based approach to restoring hair and revitalizing the face without surgery.Combining state-of-the-art technologies with pharmaceutical grade products, Georgia Skin Specialists provides customized solutions for hair loss and aging using platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), energy-based devices, and injectables that stimulate collagen production.“By incorporating regenerative medicine into dermatology, we have the ability to restore collagen and elastin and grow hair non-surgically,” says Dr. Corinne Erickson, GSS owner and aesthetic dermatologist,“It's not about anti-aging, any longer it's about the longevity of your skin, or skingevity, the science of preserving healthy skin over time.”The hair restoration protocol takes a multi-dimensional approach to hair regrowth, utilizing prescription medications, medical-grade topicals, lasers, supplementation and PDGF-based injections, leveraging growth factors to rejuvenate dormant follicles.Expanding its regenerative offerings, Georgia Skin Specialists also provides natural, non-surgical eye rejuvenation with a combination of treatment solutions. PDGF therapy combined with energy-based Everesse boosts collagen production overtime to firm and tighten the skin. Sculptrarestores volume and smoothness under eye and temples. Botoxsoftens lines and prevents further deepening of crow's feet.“Our approach is rooted in regeneration and restoration,” says Dr. Erickson,“By utilizing regenerative medicine with other biologic therapies in tandem with energy-based technology, we can unlock the skin's longevity and quite literally, age backwards.”Join Dr. Erickson's free webinar, Unlocking your Skin's Longevity: How to Age Backwards, Thursday, August 7 at 12:15 p.m. Please register here .Georgia Skin Specialists is a premier medical dermatology and aesthetics practice serving the metro Atlanta area. The office of all-women practitioners offers a full spectrum of medical, aesthetic, and regenerative dermatology, with a focus on preventing and treating disorders of the skin and treating the whole person in the process.

