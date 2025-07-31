The Law Office Of Cristy Carbón-Gaul Expands LGBTQ+ Adoption Legal Services, Providing Inclusive Support For Families

The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul

The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul in Albuquerque, NM, offers specialized LGBTQ+ adoption legal services to protect rights and support family recognition.

- Cristy Carbón-GaulALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As LGBTQ+ families in New Mexico continue to grow, so does the need for affirming and experienced legal guidance. The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul, a trusted law firm serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas, is proud to offer specialized LGBTQ+ adoption legal services designed to protect parental rights and support every family's path to legal recognition.“LGBTQ+ parents deserve the same peace of mind and legal security as any other family,” said Cristy Carbón-Gaul of The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul.“Our goal is to ensure that no family falls through the cracks because of outdated legislation or unnecessary red tape.”Helping LGBTQ+ Families Navigate Adoption in New MexicoAlthough New Mexico law supports LGBTQ+ adoptions, the legal process can be complex - especially for unmarried couples, non-biological parents, and transgender or gender-nonconforming individuals. The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul provides full-service legal representation and consultation for:.Second-parent and stepparent adoptions.Legal adoption for unmarried LGBTQ+ partners.Court filings, birth certificate corrections, and parental rights documentationThe firm works diligently to ensure that all legal protections are in place so that families can move forward with clarity, confidence, and security.Local, Inclusive Legal Advocacy Rooted in CommunityBased in Albuquerque, The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul serves clients throughout Bernalillo County and across New Mexico. With a strong reputation for compassionate counsel and clear communication, the firm is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ families who are navigating sensitive and life-changing legal matters.Whether through in-office consultations or virtual appointments, the team is committed to making high-quality legal services accessible to all.“Our clients come to us with love, hope, and a vision for their families,” adds Carbón-Gaul.“We make sure the law reflects that love by securing every right and recognition they deserve.” Our clients seek to be recognized in a system that has long excluded them, and we work to protect their rights to form a family.About The Law Office of Cristy Carbón-GaulThe Law Office of Cristy Carbón-Gaul is a client-centered estate planning law firm focused on helping modern families thrive. With practice areas including LGBTQ+ adoption, estate planning for unmarried couples, and parental rights for non-traditional families, the firm brings thoughtful advocacy and deep legal expertise to every case. Learn more at .

