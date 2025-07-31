Kajol Recalls Starting Her Journey With Bekhudi, '33 Years, A Hundred Stories, & Still Counting'
Sharing a poster from Rahul Rawail's directorial, Kajol penned the caption, "Started with Bekhudi...33 years, a hundred stories, and still counting...Thank you for giving me the space to become who I am #Bekhudi #33years."
The 'Maa' actress also treated the netizens with a throwback picture with her 'Bekhudi' co-star.
The project chronicles the journey of Rohit (Played by Sadanah) and Radhika (Played by Kajol), who is against her parents' disapproval of their relationship.
Backed by Maharukh Jokhi and Rita Rawail under the banner of Dream Merchants, "Bekhudi" stars Kamal Sadanah as Rohit, Kajol as Radhika, Razak Khan as Vicky, Tanuja as Radhika's mother, Vijayendra Ghatge as Radhika's father, Rami Reddy as Rocky, Radhika's brother, Farida Jalal as Sobha, Radhika's aunt, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Gupta, Rohit's father, and Rajendranath as Rambhau "Rambo".
In the meantime, Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, recently graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. She has earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in international hospitality.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol were present at their daughter Nysa's graduation ceremony in Switzerland, cheering on for their firstborn.
On Tuesday, the 'My Name Is Khan' actress took to her IG and shared a video from the ceremony.
Kajol also penned a heartfelt note on social media, expressing her joy and emotions as her“first baby” steps into adulthood.
The clip showed Kajol and Ajay facing the camera with their children - daughter Nysa and son Yug. We also see the adorable mother and daughter duo posing together.
“Such a special occasion .. so proud ... and wholly emotional.. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult," the proud mother captioned the post.
Kajol further added Rodell Duff's popular track“Good Days” in the backdrop.
