Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyprus Seeks To Host EU-GCC Summit In April '26


2025-07-31 07:21:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 31 (KUNA) -- President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides affirmed on Thursday his country's strong commitment to hosting a European Union-Gulf Cooperation Council (EU-GCC) summit in April 2026 during Cyprus' Presidency of the EU.
This came during a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdullah Al-Kharafi at the end of his diplomatic tenure in Cyprus.
President Christodoulides highlighted the summit's aim to enhance dialogue and strategic cooperation between the EU, GCC, and regional countries, expressing his intent to visit Kuwait before the end of the year.
The Cypriot President noted the distinguished bilateral relations, praising Kuwait's prominent role in the region and within the GCC, and thanked Al-Kharafi for his contributions to further strengthen the relations, wishing him success in future endeavors.
For his part, Al-Kharafi congratulated Cyprus on assuming the EU presidency in 2026, and commended the Cypriot President's initiative to host the expanded summit, as it will open new horizons of joint cooperation.
He expressed gratitude to Cyprus for the hospitality he received during his tenure.
Al-Kharafi also met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, who commended the ambassador's contributions to parliamentary and political ties and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two nations. (end)
MENAFN31072025000071011013ID1109867662

