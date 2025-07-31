Alliant's Mortgage Transformation Yields Record-Breaking First Half In 2025

New direct lending platform drives 158% year-over-year growth and the largest closing month in Alliant's history

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union is proud to announce exceptional mid-year results for its Residential Lending team, following the successful rollout of its mortgage transformation initiative. From January 1 through June 30, 2025, Alliant served 1,076 households and closed $628.8 million in 1-4 Family first mortgage production, more than doubling the direct lending performance from the same period last year.

This 158% year-over-year increase reflects a strategic investment in modernizing Alliant's mortgage operations, including the launch of a new direct lending platform in December 2023.

In June 2025 alone, Alliant served 236 households and closed $145.7 million in mortgage loans, representing the single largest monthly volume in the credit union's direct lending history.

By comparison, during the same six-month period in 2024, Alliant served 533 households and closed $243.2 million in production. June 2024 totals included 127 households served and $63.7 million in loans originated.

The performance surge stems from the completion of several key elements in Alliant's mortgage transformation strategy:



Launch of a new direct lending platform designed to streamline new member onboarding, the loan application, approval and closing process.

Implementation of a new loan origination system, enabling a single system of record for all 1-4 family loan originations.

Formation of an in-house mortgage operations team to better support member service and speed to close.

Product expansion, including FHA, VA, Doctor, and Construction loans, providing more customized financing options for members.

Enhancements to the residential secondary marketing desk, creating new opportunities for credit unions, banks, and investors nationwide. Deployment of an end-to-end digital mortgage experience, making the process seamless from application to funding.

"It is an honor to be part of a team that has embraced transformational change," said Dan Bauer, Head of Residential Lending at Alliant. "Our strong momentum will allow us to build upon the progress made unleashing new opportunities to wow our members and do good for the members, colleagues and communities we serve."

As the second half of 2025 begins, Alliant remains focused on maintaining momentum by expanding its reach and refining its offerings to meet the evolving needs of members nationwide.

For more information about Alliant's mortgage offerings, visit Credit Union Home Loans, Mortgages & Interest Rates | Alliant Credit Union .

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED