Daisy Grows Northeast Presence With Expansion Into Greater Boston Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this move, Daisy officially enters the greater Boston market, one of the most active custom integration regions in the country. The acquired company brings with it a highly regarded team of technicians and a legacy of delivering high-performance smart home solutions, including networking, AV, automation, security, and energy management, across some of New England's most demanding residential projects.

DC Home Systems, led by seasoned integrator Nicholas Mark, has served home and small business owners throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine since 1980, bringing a legacy of 45 years of expertise and exceptional client services to Daisy. DC Home Systems is a past winner of the CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association) Award for Best Home Cinema worldwide.

"We've been practitioners in this field for nearly half a century, and we built our business by earning the trust of homeowners and builders throughout Greater Boston," Mark said. "Joining Daisy allows us to scale that trust, backed by tools and support we've never had access to before."

Joining with Daisy gives the New England team access to Daisy's full suite of support systems, national-scale logistics, and the DaisyCare program: an industry-first offering that combines 24/7 support, proactive quarterly service visits designed to create long-term customer satisfaction.

"New England is an incredibly important market for us," said Hagan Kappler, co-founder and CEO of Daisy. "DC Home Systems values innovation, service, and craftsmanship, and that's exactly what we're here to provide. With this acquisition, we're bringing Daisy's national platform and operational horsepower to a local team that already has a reputation for excellence."

Daisy supports its integration teams with centralized recruiting and training services, marketing, finance support and access to exclusive vendor relationships. The company continues to differentiate itself by professionalizing the service layer of the custom integration industry creating consistency, scalability and career growth for technicians and service leaders across markets.

"Our owners, teams and technicians continue to be what makes Daisy great," said co-founder Dion Persson, "We're excited to see where DC Home Systems, combined with our Fairfield, CT branch and our future expansion efforts, take our Northeast Daisy business."

This latest move is part of Daisy's broader expansion strategy across the U.S. The company now operates in over 20 locations, serving thousands of homeowners through a connected network of franchise owners and expert integrators.

To learn more about becoming part of Daisy's team visit . To learn more about converting an existing custom integration company to a Daisy franchise, visit /for-integrators/ , or to start a new business, visit /franchising .

About Daisy

Daisy is the fastest-growing national home and small business technology installation and services company, providing regularly scheduled onsite technology support services. Daisy partners with builders, architects, designers, and homeowners to install and service optimal audio visual, lighting, motorized shades, security cameras, and control systems that enhance their clients' experiences in their homes and offices. For more information, visit daisyco .

SOURCE Daisy