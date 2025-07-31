Scaleready Announces Multiple G-Rex® Grants Have Been Awarded To Investigators At University Of Minnesota's Center For Genome Engineering

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) and CellReady, today announced that three investigators at the University of Minnesota's Center for Genome Engineering have been awarded $665,000 of G-Rex® Grant funding.

Dr. Branden Moriarity, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota, Co-Director of Center for Genome Engineering, Co-Director of the Genome Engineering Shared Resource, and Member of the Masonic Cancer Center, was awarded a $300,000 G-Rex Grant to support technology transfer, process development and qualification runs for a novel hyper-functional Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy for the treatment of advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Dr. Beau Webber, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota, Co-Director of the Genome Engineering Shared Resource, Member of the Center for Genome Engineering, and Member of the Masonic Cancer Center, was awarded a $240,000 G-Rex Grant to support preclinical development of a novel tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Dr. Joseph Skeate, Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota, was awarded a $125,000 G-Rex Grant to support process development and optimization of a G-Rex® centric manufacturing processes for production of a TPP1 expressing T cells therapy for the treatment of Batten Disease, a group of rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorders that typically begin in childhood.

"We are highly appreciative of receiving significant G-Rex Grant funding that will improve G-Rex centric manufacturing for our unique cell and gene therapy drug products. The willingness of our Minnesota neighbors, Wilson Wolf and Bio-Techne, to allocate financial resources to our University of Minnesota cell and gene therapy (CGT) programs and the CGT field as a whole is greatly appreciated," said Dr. Branden Moriarity.

"The state of Minnesota has a long history of pioneering adoptive cell therapy efforts dating back to 1968 when the first bone marrow transplant with a matched related donor occurred at the University of Minnesota. It's our pleasure to award G-Rex Grant funds to these leading investigators at the Center for Genome Engineering to advance their diverse portfolio of innovate cell therapies for devastating cancers and rare diseases and we are fortunate to be able to play a small role in supporting Minnesota's contributions to the field of Cell & Gene Therapy," said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex.

ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program has now surpassed $40M of no-cost product commitments to grant recipients with the goal of advancing the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing. Individual Grant Awards are worth up to $300,000. G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

Importantly, ScaleReady has just introduced yet another FREE program to accelerate the universal presence of highly efficient and scalable CGT manufacturing. Under this program ScaleReady has partnered with Hanson Wade to launch an event series called LEAN Cell & Gene TM . All CGT entities are invited to attend and will learn how to systematically identify and eliminate waste, stabilize business operations, increase drug product quality and supply, and develop a LEAN approach to cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.

For more information about the G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected] .

For more information about LEAN Cell & GeneTM, please use this link to register for the free event series.

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf ( ) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

