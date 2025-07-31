REGENXBIO To Host Conference Call On August 7 To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Operational Highlights
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and operational highlights.
Listeners can register for the webcast via this link . Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should access the live call by dialing (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) and enter the passcode 9571992. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.
ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Investor Relations
[email protected]
