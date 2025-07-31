Mitsubishi Motors Debuts 2025 Outlander Trail Edition: When Paved Roads Just Aren't Enough

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc . (MMNA) today announced that its first-ever dedicated off-highway styling and equipment package for the 2025 Outlander SUV will feature S-AWC and a host of program-specific trim and available performance and convenience components. Outlander Trail Edition is based on the SE trim line, and the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $39,295.

"Outlander has been a reputational, sales, and brand-level home run for Mitsubishi Motors since we launched this new-generation model in 2021," said Mark Chaffin, president and CEO of MMNA. "With updates to interior styling, drivability, and now the addition of the fantastic Trail Edition to widen interest in the vehicle even further, the 2025 Outlander absolutely must be on every compact SUV shopper's list."

Outlander Trail Edition stands out from the crowd – and from other Outlander models – with black Trail Edition decals on the hood in a blend of matte and gloss finish for a stylish look, black hood garnish, a dedicated "Trail Edition" badge on the rear hatch, black trim updates to the front and rear skid bumper-garnish, a dedicated black side-protector trim piece on the lower doors and on the bumper corners, extended black fender trim, black covers on the mirrors and door handles, blacked-out Dynamic Shield trim around the grille, black window and roof trim, and – for the first time ever on an Outlander – a dedicated black-finished basket-weave 18" wheel specific to the Trail Edition.

On the inside, specially designed Trail Edition all-weather floormats are standard in all seating positions, because muddy shoes shouldn't spoil the fun or soil the interior of your Outlander. For the hatch area, engineers designed a dedicated cargo-area all-weather mat system with the Trail Edition logo molded in and created it to allow easy access to Outlander's segment-exclusive third-row seating.

Personalization is at the heart of the Outlander Trail Edition, with dealer accessories to include Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT tires in 235/60R-18 size, a mountain-themed body-side graphic, Thule Caprock flat-rack roof rack, and a host of Thule canoe, surf/paddle board, fishing rod, awning and transport accessories designed to attach to the rack, as well as different styles of Thule-branded hitch-mounted bicycle racks.2

Best of all, these accessories are stocked at Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners and can be used to personalize and upgrade each Trail Edition model before it's driven off the dealer lot.

All models include updates made to all 2025 Outlanders, including revised steering and ride feel, upgraded and redesigned interior with new cupholders, new wireless-device charging and a larger center console.

Additionally, all Outlander Trail Edition vehicles are fitted with the industry-exclusive Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium audio system3 with eight speakers, combination synthetic black leather and suede seating surfaces, heated front seats, a power panoramic sunroof with power retractable shade, LED headlights and fog lights, Mi-Pilot Assist4 with adaptive cruise control and traffic-jam assist, headlight washers, heated windshield wipers and five separate USB-C outlets for charging multiple devices at once.

Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is delivered with peace of mind through the brand's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Also standard on every model is a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, a seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion/perforation warranty, five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance, and a 2-year/30,000-mile maintenance program5.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 " – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:



96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one. 92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit href="" target="_blank" mitsubishicar .

