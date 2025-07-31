Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Solid Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, News, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (Brookfield Infrastructure, BIP, or the Partnership) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. “We had an active second quarter with our capital recycling strategy. We made three marquee acquisitions and also generated substantial proceeds from asset sales,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure.“Our ability to consistently buy high-quality assets for value and monetize mature investments at attractive returns, continues to differentiate our platform and positions us well to self-fund a growing pipeline of opportunities.”

For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income2 $ 69 $ 8 $ 194 $ 178 – per unit3 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ - FFO4 $ 638 $ 608 $ 1,284 $ 1,223 – per unit5 $ 0.81 $ 0.77 $ 1.63 $ 1.55



Brookfield Infrastructure reported net income of $69 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8 million in the prior year. Current quarter results benefited from strong operational performance and realized gains associated with our capital recycling activities. This result was partially offset by higher borrowing costs incurred to fund recent growth initiatives, as well as mark-to-market changes on our corporate foreign exchange hedging program.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the second quarter was $638 million, a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by strong organic growth above our target range, as well as contributions from tuck-in acquisitions completed in the prior year. Our results were supported by inflation-linked rate increases in the utilities and transport segments, increased revenues in our midstream segment, and the commissioning of over $1.5 billion in new capital projects from our backlog over the past 12 months, particularly within our data center platform. These gains were partially offset by the effects of foreign exchange and the foregone income associated with our completed capital recycling initiatives.

Segment Performance

The following table presents FFO by segment:

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, unaudited1 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFO by segment Utilities $ 187 $ 180 $ 379 $ 370 Transport 304 319 592 621 Midstream 157 143 326 313 Data 113 78 215 146 Corporate (123 ) (112 ) (228 ) (227 ) FFO4 $ 638 $ 608 $

1,284

$ 1,223



The utilities segment generated FFO of $187 million, slightly ahead of the prior year. Results benefited from inflation indexation, along with contributions from approximately $450 million of capital added to the rate base. The strong underlying performance was partially offset by our Mexican regulated natural gas transmission business, which was sold in Q1 2025 and therefore did not contribute to results in the current quarter.

FFO for the transport segment was $304 million, compared to $319 million in the same period last year. After adjusting for capital recycling initiatives and foreign exchange impacts, primarily the depreciation of the Brazilian real, results were slightly ahead of the prior year. The solid underlying performance was supported by high asset utilization at our global intermodal logistics operation, continued volume strength at our rail and ports businesses, and a 3% increase in traffic levels coupled with a 4% rise in tolls.

Our midstream segment generated FFO of $157 million, representing a 10% increase over the same period last year, driven by strong organic growth across our franchise. In particular, our Canadian diversified midstream operation performed well due to higher customer activity levels and strong asset utilization. This result was partially offset by the sale of our U.S. gas pipeline that was completed during the quarter.

The data segment generated FFO of $113 million, representing a step change increase of 45% compared to the prior year. This growth was driven by the contribution from the tuck-in acquisition of a tower portfolio in India completed last year, and strong organic growth across our data center platform, as we continue to commission newly built capacity at our hyperscale data centers and initiate new billings at our U.S. retail colocation data center operation.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

We have deployed significant capital so far this year, securing three new investments including transactions in our data, transport and midstream segments. These investments are concentrated in the U.S., our strongest market to deploy large-scale capital at highly attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Most recently, we signed an agreement to purchase Hotwire, a leading provider of bulk fiber-to-the-home services that develops, builds, and operates regional fiber networks that serve residential communities in key growing markets in the U.S. The company employs a differentiated strategy focused on securing bulk fiber agreements with homeowner associations, providing 100% of the residences in the communities with critical fiber services. These services are underpinned by a long-term, take-or-pay and inflation-linked contractual framework with a 100% contract renewal track record. The Hotwire platform has over 300,000 billing customers, a significant contracted backlog, and credible growth potential through an addressable market of over 12 million homeowner association units within Hotwire's existing footprint. We expect this growth will be entirely self-funded. Closing is expected late Q3 2025, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, with an equity purchase cost net to BIP of up to $500 million.

In May, we entered into an agreement to acquire a leading railcar leasing platform in partnership with GATX, a best-in-class railcar lessor. The portfolio is the second largest railcar leasing platform in North America, with a critical, highly diversified and large-scale transportation network of over 125,000 railcars that are 98% utilized. The business is highly cash-generative, providing stable cash flows that are supported by a diversified, and largely investment-grade, customer base.

The acquired railcar fleet is split into two components, including an operating lease portfolio of over 103,000 railcars and a finance lease portfolio of over 23,000 railcars. We are acquiring a 70% interest in the operating lease portfolio through a structured investment that facilitates the transfer of ownership to GATX over the next 10 years or less. Separately, we are acquiring 100% of the finance lease assets, which are fully contracted and have all maintenance and operating expenses of the assets borne by the customers. GATX will operate and manage both portfolios. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q1 2026, with a total purchase price of approximately $5.3 billion. The total equity contribution is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion (BIP's share – approximately $300 million).

This week, we closed the $9 billion acquisition of Colonial, the largest refined products pipeline system in the U.S., with 2.5 million barrels per day of capacity spanning 5,500 miles from Texas to New York. This acquisition was completed at an attractive transaction multiple of 9x EBITDA and we are excited to be the first single owner of this system which has had split ownership since it was constructed. We expect to benefit from a mid-teen cash yield, resulting in a seven-year payback period. Near-term efforts will be focused on business integration and initiating our value creation activities. The total equity consideration is approximately $3.4 billion (BIP's share – approximately $500 million).

Combined, these investments represent $1.3 billion of capital deployment for BIP. We also continue to advance a large and diversified array of new investment opportunities that continues to grow and is driven by the digitalization, decarbonization and deglobalization megatrends impacting our entire investable universe.

Capital Recycling and Liquidity

Our full cycle investment strategy has been designed to enable the self-funding of our growth initiatives. Over the last several years, we have ramped up the size of our program commensurate with the growth of our business. We have had tremendous success to date this year, securing approximately $2.4 billion of proceeds from nine sales. This would be a good result in any given year, and we are only in July.

Included in this total are four asset sales secured during, or subsequent to, the quarter. The first monetization involves the sale of a 23% interest in our Australian export terminal, the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility. We acquired our interest in the business in 2010 and partially exited our investment in 2020 through a public listing in Australia. Since then, the business has traded well, achieving several key value creation milestones, including extending contract durations and simplifying our tariff schedule. The sale was completed in June and resulted in proceeds to BIP of approximately $280 million. We have realized a cumulative return of 22% and a multiple of capital on our investment of 4x, while still retaining a 26% interest in the business.

The second is the secured sell down of an incremental 60% stake in a 244-megwatt portfolio of operating sites at our European hyperscale data center platform. This results in an additional $200 million in proceeds and finalizes our planned sell down of 90% for total proceeds of approximately $300 million at our share. We expect to fully complete the transaction in Q3 2025.

The third is the sale of a further 33% in a portfolio of fully contracted containers at our global intermodal logistics operation, replicating the prior sale under the same established framework. We expect incremental proceeds at our share to be approximately $115 million, with closing anticipated in Q3 2025. We have now sold approximately 66% of this portfolio and generated over $230 million in total proceeds at our share.

Fourth, we agreed to terms for the partial sale of our U.K. ports operation, which will generate approximately $385 million of proceeds and deliver an IRR of 19% and a 7.5x multiple of our capital. Since acquiring a 59% interest in 2009, we have successfully completed a comprehensive modernization of the port's operations, which included expanding the infrastructure to service larger vessels and attracting new long-term customers. These value-creating initiatives resulted in EBITDA tripling during our ownership so far. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, after which we will own a 25% interest in the business that will allow us to participate in the next stage of growth in a highly strategic infrastructure asset.

Several additional sales are currently at an advanced stage, which we anticipate will be secured in the coming months. We have found that high-quality infrastructure assets continue to generate substantial investor interest regardless of prevailing operational or macroeconomic conditions. Combining the sale proceeds secured but not yet received, with our attractive liquidity position of over $5.7 billion at the end of the second quarter, provides a substantial amount of dry powder. Furthermore, the continued attractive realized IRRs and multiples of capital achieved in our dispositions underscores our proven ability to execute our investment strategy over time.

Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of BIP declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.43 per unit, payable on September 29, 2025 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 29, 2025. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 3, Series 9 and Series 11 has been declared, which will also be payable on September 29, 2025 to holders on August 29, 2025. The Series 13 and Series 14 regular quarterly dividends have also been declared and will be payable on September 15, 2025 to holders on August 29, 2025. In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, also payable on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Infrastructure's Second Quarter 2025 Results, as well as Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information, under the Investor Relations section at .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 9:00am ET, please pre-register at ‍ . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at .

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of US$ millions, unaudited June 30,

2025

Dec. 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,342 $ 2,071 Financial assets 96 255 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 55,193 55,910 Intangible assets and goodwill 31,049 28,622 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,369 5,672 Assets held for sale 4,202 1,958 Deferred income taxes and other 10,440 10,102 Total assets $ 108,691 $ 104,590 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 4,988 $ 4,542 Non-recourse borrowings 47,640 46,552 Financial liabilities 3,167 2,780 Liabilities on held for sale assets 2,792 1,209 Deferred income taxes and other 20,455 19,654 Partnership capital Limited partners 4,445 4,704 General partner 23 27 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 1,830 1,926 Exchangeable units/shares1 1,327 1,417 Perpetual subordinated notes 293 293 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 20,909 20,568 Preferred unitholders 822 918 Total partnership capital 29,649 29,853 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 108,691 $ 104,590

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 5,429 $ 5,138 $ 10,821 $ 10,325 Direct operating costs (3,995 ) (3,875 ) (7,959 ) (7,788 ) General and administrative expense (108 ) (92 ) (205 ) (189 ) 1,326 1,171 2,657 2,348 Interest expense (909 ) (826 ) (1,808 ) (1,620 ) Share of (losses) earnings from associates and joint ventures (12 ) 95 111 136 Mark-to-market losses (139 ) (42 ) (265 ) (38 ) Other income (expense) 143 (133 ) 392 265 Income before income tax 409 265 1,087 1,091 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (201 ) (132 ) (391 ) (294 ) Deferred 44 51 82 201 Net income 252 184 778 $ 998 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (183 ) (176 ) (584 ) (820 ) Net income attributable to partnership $ 69 $ 8 $ 194 $ 178 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (6 ) $ (38 ) $ 20 $ 18 General partner 80 73 160 147 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield (3 ) (16 ) 9 7 Exchangeable units/shares1 (2 ) (11 ) 5 6 Basic and diluted (losses) income per unit attributable to: Limited partners2 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ -

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 252 $ 184 $ 778 $ 998 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received 87 (11 ) 228 2 Depreciation and amortization expense 941 882 1,901 1,818 Mark-to-market, provisions and other 28 69 (120 ) (284 ) Deferred income tax recovery (44 ) (51 ) (82 ) (201 ) Change in non-cash working capital, net (75 ) (16 ) (648 ) (435 ) Cash from operating activities 1,189 1,057 2,057 1,898 Investing activities Net (investments in) proceeds from: Operating assets (169 ) 27 262 (631 ) Associates 674 (350 ) 674 (350 ) Long-lived assets (960 ) (862 ) (1,758 ) (2,345 ) Financial assets (9 ) 94 226 117 Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts (16 ) (14 ) (18 ) (9 ) Other investing activities 20 (82 ) 50 (128 ) Cash used by investing activities (460 ) (1,187 ) (564 ) (3,346 ) Financing activities Distributions to limited and general partners (436 ) (411 ) (873 ) (822 ) Net borrowings: Corporate 100 176 286 262 Subsidiary 1,634 1,429 1,071 4,958 Net preferred units redeemed (90 ) - (90 ) - Partnership units (repurchased) issued (26 ) 3 (24 ) 6 Net capital provided to non-controlling interest (856 ) (1,137 ) (1,271 ) (2,774 ) Lease liability repaid and other (221 ) (136 ) (396 ) (649 ) Cash from (used by) financing activities 105 (76 ) (1,297 ) 981 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 834 $ (206 ) $ 196 $ (467 ) Cash reclassified as held for sale 11 - (28 ) - Impact of foreign exchange and other on cash 34 (48 ) 103 (64 ) Balance, beginning of period 1,463 1,580 2,071 1,857 Balance, end of period $ 2,342 $ 1,326 $ 2,342 $ 1,326

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares and class A.2 exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units.Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares and class A.2 exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units.Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 461.3 million and 461.6 million, respectively (2024: 461.5 million and 461.4 million).





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 252 $ 184 $ 778 $ 998 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 941 882 1,901 1,818 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates and joint ventures 12 (95 ) (111 ) (136 ) FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1 248 245 482 470 Deferred tax (recovery) expense (44 ) (51 ) (82 ) (201 ) Mark-to-market losses 139 42 265 38 Other (income) expenses2 (51 ) 209 (183 ) (100 ) Consolidated Funds from Operations $ 1,497 $ 1,416 $ 3,050 $ 2,887 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3 (859 ) (808 ) (1,766 ) (1,664 ) FFO $ 638 $ 608 $ 1,284 $ 1,223

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Losses) income per limited partnership unit1 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ - Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 0.53 0.52 1.07 1.06 Deferred taxes and other items 0.31 0.35 0.55 0.49 FFO per unit 2 $ 0.81 $ 0.77 $ 1.63 $ 1.55

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Other income (expenses) corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other income/expenses excluded from FFO primarily includes gains on acquisitions and dispositions of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, gains or losses relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income to other expense, acquisition costs, gains/losses on remeasurement of borrowings, amortization of deferred financing costs, fair value remeasurement gains/losses, accretion expenses on deferred consideration or asset retirement obligations, impairment losses, and gains or losses on debt extinguishment.Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership.Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 461.3 million and 461.6 million, respectively (2024: 461.5 million and 461.4 million).Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 791.7 million and 792.0 million, respectively (2024: 792.1 million and 792.1 million).

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our“company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.43 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a“Share”), payable on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 29, 2025. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP's units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP's units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP's letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP's letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at . Copies of the Partnership's continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at or on SEDAR+ at .

Results

The net income of BIPC is captured in the Partnership's financial statements and results.

BIPC reported net loss of $309 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $643 million in the prior year. After removing the impact of the revaluation on our own Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS and the impact of foreign exchange on loans with BIP denominated in Canadian dollars, underlying earnings were 6% higher than the prior year. Current period results benefited from inflation-indexation across our businesses and capital commissioned into rate base at our U.K. regulated distribution business. These benefits were partially offset by our capital recycling initiatives at our global intermodal logistics operation, higher financing costs on our variable rate non-recourse borrowings in Brazil, and an increase in dividends paid on our exchangeable shares that are classified as interest expense, resulting from the 6% increase in our quarterly dividend compared to the prior year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of US$ millions, unaudited June 30,

2025

Dec. 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,217 $ 674 Due from Brookfield Infrastructure 1,468 1,278 Property, plant and equipment 13,218 12,572 Intangible assets 3,149 2,892 Investments in associates 615 - Goodwill 1,670 1,609 Assets held for sale - 1,958 Deferred tax asset and other 2,573 2,604 Total assets $ 23,910 $ 23,587 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and other $ 1,200 $ 994 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 100 102 Shares classified as financial liability 4,888 4,644 Non-recourse borrowings 13,151 12,178 Liabilities held for sale - 1,209 Deferred tax liabilities and other 2,360 2,238 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (1,238 ) (1,253 ) Non-controlling interest 3,449 3,475 Total equity 2,211 2,222 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,910 $ 23,587





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 866 $ 908 $ 1,795 $ 1,810 Direct operating costs (303 ) (329 ) (658 ) (668 ) General and administrative expenses (20 ) (17 ) (39 ) (35 ) 543 562 1,098 1,107 Interest expense (267 ) (259 ) (540 ) (498 ) Share of income from investments in associates 10 - 10 - Remeasurement of financial liability associated with our exchangeable shares1 (550 ) 498 (243 ) 535 Mark-to-market and other 57 (59 ) 325 (106 ) (Loss) income before income tax (207 ) 742 650 1,038 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (94 ) (94 ) (211 ) (195 ) Deferred (8 ) (5 ) 14 (3 ) Net (loss) income $ (309 ) $ 643 $ 453 $ 840 Attributable to: Partnership $ (477 ) $ 491 $ (88 ) $ 519 Non-controlling interest 168 152 541 321

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (309 ) $ 643 $ 453 $ 840 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates, net of distributions received (10 ) - (10 ) - Depreciation and amortization expense 153 191 348 386 Mark-to-market and other (48 ) 34 (307 ) 79 Remeasurement of financial liability associated with our exchangeable shares 550 (498 ) 243 (535 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8 5 (14 ) 3 Change in non-cash working capital, net 134 136 8 16 Cash from operating activities 478 511 721

789 Investing activities Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed - - 431 - Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals (168 ) (304 ) (242 ) (401 ) Purchase of financial assets and other (35 ) - (35 ) - Other investing activities 398 56 9 87 Cash from (used by) investing activities 195 (248 ) 163 (314 ) Financing activities Net capital provided to non-controlling interest (367 ) (177 ) (518 ) (1,540 ) Net borrowings 604 59 134 1,016 Other financing activities 20 - (16) 18 Cash from (used by) financing activities 257 (118 ) (400 ) (506 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 930 $ 145 $ 484 $ (31 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 13 (34 ) 59 (42 ) Balance, beginning of period 274 355 674 539 Balance, end of period $ 1,217 $ 466 $ 1,217 $ 466

Reflects (losses) gains on shares with an exchange/redemption option that are classified as liabilities under IFRS.