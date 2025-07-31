GXO Appoints Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors
Brad Jacobs, GXO's chairman, said,“With a new CEO set to take the helm next month, it's been a natural time to refresh our board of directors. These changes reflect a proactive approach to board refreshment, ensuring a strong leadership team for GXO's future. We've now added seven outstanding independent directors this year, and their broad expertise in supply chain will be a powerful asset as GXO enters its next chapter of growth. On behalf of the entire board, I want to express our deep appreciation to Jason for his many valuable contributions over four years on the GXO board and, prior to that, 10 years on the board of our predecessor company, XPO.”
Brief biographies of the newly appointed directors are provided below. For more information about GXO's board of directors, visit gxo.com/about-gxo/leadership-team.
- Patrick Byrne – A digital leader for more than three decades, Byrne served as CEO of GE Digital and SVP of operational transformation at General Electric. He previously held senior leadership positions at Fortive, Danaher, and Tektronix. He serves as non-executive chair of Diebold Nixdorf and chair of Verra Mobility. Prior, he served as an independent director at Micron Technology.
- Michael Kneeland – Kneeland serves as chair of Gildan Activewear and as non-executive chair of United Rentals, following his retirement as CEO in 2019. Kneeland led United Rentals' expansion over 26 years, including overseeing approximately $8 billion in acquisitions. He also held board positions at YRC Worldwide and Brinks Home Security.
About GXO
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .
Media contact
Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
...
Investor contact
Kristine Kubacki, CFA
+1 203-769-7206
...
Attachments
-
Michael Kneeland
Patrick Byrne
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment