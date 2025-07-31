403
Jerash Festival Spurs Economic Activity, Tourist Influx
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerash, July 31 (Petra) – Jerash Governorate experienced a notable economic boost during the 39th edition of the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts, marked by high hotel occupancy rates, increased visitor traffic, and heightened commercial activity.
Jerash Governor Malek Khreisat told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the festival served as an economic catalyst for local residents, with occupancy at hotels and inns reaching around 95 percent. Tourist restaurants also reported strong business and high visitor turnout.
Khreisat noted a significant rise in the number of visitors to the governorate's archaeological and tourist attractions, adding that the festival events revitalized local markets and supported residents through a range of services, including paid parking, mobile carts, and kiosks operating around the festival site.
He added that agricultural nurseries offering fruit and ornamental seedlings benefited from increased visitor interest, highlighting the event's role in promoting Jerash's forested and environmental zones to a broader audience.
According to Khreisat, the number of visitors to Jerash's archaeological site reached approximately 94,715 from the beginning of the year until the end of June. This figure is expected to grow further, driven by events held within the site, which have had a direct positive impact on the local economy.
