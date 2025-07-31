Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Kazakhstan To Visit Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 1–2, 2025, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

During the diplomatic engagement, intergovernmental discussions between the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will transpire, centering on fortifying synergies in the political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains, alongside additional sectors of reciprocal significance.



As per the data disseminated by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the bilateral trade turnover between the nations reached an impressive $566.369 million during the January to May 2025 timeframe, reflecting a notable 9 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.