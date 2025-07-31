Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Kazakhstan To Visit Kyrgyzstan
During the diplomatic engagement, intergovernmental discussions
between the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will
transpire, centering on fortifying synergies in the political,
trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains, alongside
additional sectors of reciprocal significance.
As per the data disseminated by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the bilateral trade turnover between the nations reached an impressive $566.369 million during the January to May 2025 timeframe, reflecting a notable 9 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
