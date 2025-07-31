MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ductile Iron Pipes Market Expected to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ductile Iron Pipes Market ," The Ductile Iron Pipes Market Size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Commonly observed diameter types of ductile iron pipes are DN up to 300, DN 300 to 700, DN 700 to 1000, DN 1000 to 1200, and DN 1200 & above. Among these, DN 300 to 700 segment accounted for the largest ductile iron pipes market share in 2021, owing to its wide usage in water and wastewater industry. The market is analyzed with respect to different types of joints available in ductile iron pipes, which includes socket & spigot, and flanged. Among these, socket & spigot segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to its wide scale use in pipes for collecting and transporting wastewater, as well as to supply fresh water to large communities. And by application, it is based on water & wastewater, industrial, and irrigation.Among these, water & wastewater segment registered the highest revenue in 2021. Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by increase in population that is driving demand for demand for domestic and commercial use. However, easy corrosion of ductile iron pipes and fluctuating cost of raw materials used for constructing ductile iron pipes constrain the ductile iron pipes market growth.Download Sample PDF:Impacting Factors:In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global ductile iron pipes market in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to its high growth potential in terms of population and industries.The key players in the ductile iron pipes market are launching new and advanced products to sustain the harsh competition in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Saint-Gobain PAM Canalisation launched BIOGAN, a new ductile iron pipe system for gravity sewerage. This pipe system incorporates DUCTAN and BioZinalium coatings to strengthen the pipe and increase its service life.Ductile Iron Pipes Market , by Diameter Report HighlightsBy DiameterDN upto 300DN 300 to 700DN 700 to 1000DN 1000 to 1200DN Above 1200By Joint TypeSocket and spigotFlangedOthersBy ApplicationWater and wastewaterLocationUndergroundSurfaceIndustrialIrrigationBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Kenya)Key Points:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ductile iron pipes market trends and dynamics.By diameter, the DN 300 to 700 segment accounted for the highest market in terms of revenue in 2021.By joint, socket & spigot segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.By application, water & wastewater segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the ductile iron pipes market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the ductile iron pipes industry.Enquire Before Buying:Top Players:Key companies profiled in the ductile iron pipes market forecast report include Aliaxis SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM), Electrotherm India Limited, European Pipeline Engineering (Southern) Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kurimoto Ltd., McWane International, Rashmi Group, Rivitswade Ltd., Saint Gobain PAM Canalisation, Supra Group, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, VonRoll Hydro (Suisse) Ag., and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.Mergers and acquisitions should be strategically planned by identifying the optimal manufacturers.Categorize new clients or potential partners according to the targeted demographics.Ideal for delivering reliable and high-quality data and analysis to support your internal and external presentations.Develop tactical initiatives by understanding areas where large corporations can make significant interventions.To expand and enhance business potential and reach, create and plan licensing strategies by identifying partners with the most promising projects.Identify new entrants with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.To formulate effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insights from competitors.Request on Demands:Top Trending Reports:Hydraulic Attachments MarketFresh Water Generator MarketEurope Industrial Refrigeration Services MarketAssembly Automation MarketIndustrial Food Cutting Machines MarketEurope Wooden Cable Drums Market 