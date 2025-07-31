Data Watts Partners Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Agilitas Advisory

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment issuer at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is pleased to announce the acquisition of("Agilitas"), which will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Data Watts.

"This is an exciting milestone that adds another force multiplier to our investment selection and commercialization process," said Scott Young , Chief Executive Officer of Data Watts. "The global Agilitas team brings deep expertise in search intelligence, enhanced due diligence, and monetization support through world-class consulting. By integrating these services in-house, we retain the value of advisory fees and gain strategic alignment across our investment operations."

Ron Loborec will continue in his role as Managing Partner of Agilitas and lead its global expansion efforts. Commenting on the transaction, Loborec said, "Data Watts is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the global megatrends of climate change and artificial intelligence. Through its four strategic pillars-clean energy, resources, robotics, and AI-the Company is investing in viable, early-stage businesses that address urgent global challenges in high-growth markets. Our work in uranium and clean energy, critical to nuclear development and decarbonization, directly supports the energy demands of AI and data centers. Our entire team is energized by this partnership."

Loborec brings a distinguished background in energy, infrastructure, and data. A former senior partner and executive member at Deloitte in both Australia and Canada, he has led national service lines and energy and resource markets, overseeing more than CAD $800 million in strategic consulting acquisitions across multiple jurisdictions. With advanced studies at Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and Berkeley, Loborec and the Agilitas team will significantly strengthen the Data Watts global advisory bench.

Data Watts differentiates itself from other investment issuers through proprietary force multipliers that enable early identification and rapid commercialization of technology opportunities. The Company is currently beta testing an internally developed generative AI platform that scans global markets for high-alignment investments. The Agilitas AI team will enhance this system and provide specialized due diligence and advisory services as part of their integration.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

For more information, please visit: