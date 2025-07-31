First Sentier Group Establishes As Umbrella Brand Reflecting Evolution As A Multi-Affiliate Global Investment Manager

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a global investment manager, announced today the establishment of First Sentier Group, in response to its evolution as a multi-affiliate asset manager, and to provide greater clarity around its brand hierarchy and identity, worldwide.

Headquartered in Sydney, First Sentier Group manages US$140.5 billion in assets globally as of June 30, 2025, and now serves as the overarching umbrella brand supporting its affiliate investment teams of AlbaCore Capital Group, First Sentier Investors, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors and Stewart Investors.

First Sentier Group has unveiled a new visual identity and brand narrative across all markets.

Lauren Prendiville, Global Head of Distribution and Marketing, says: "Our business has evolved over time to become a global group of affiliate investment teams, so it's exciting to reflect this in our new identity and to be able to strengthen our brand presence worldwide.

"First Sentier Group brings together and supports our distinct affiliate investment teams to deliver meaningful investment outcomes for our clients. At the same time, they continue to benefit under one agile operating model, while preserving their investment autonomy.

As the umbrella brand, we have refreshed our visual identity and we believe our brand promise of 'Better Strategies. Better Service. Better Possibilities,' emphasizes our client-centric and collaborative approach to achieving our clients' goals."

The launch of the First Sentier Group brand also provides the opportunity for the organization to clearly delineate from its affiliate investment team, First Sentier Investors, the name previously used to describe the umbrella group. As an affiliate, First Sentier Investors will maintain its current brand under the First Sentier Group, and will focus on Australian equities, listed infrastructure, property securities, cash and fixed income.

Across the Group, there is no change in the investment teams, their investment processes or autonomy as a result of the brand update.

Media inquiries

Stephen Sobey, Senior Communications Manager

E: [email protected]

M: +44 20 7332 6883

About First Sentier Group

First Sentier Group is a global asset management organisation that brings together affiliate investment teams to deliver meaningful investment outcomes for our clients. Today, across the First Sentier Group, we manage US$140.5 billion* in assets across global and regional equities, cash and fixed income, listed and direct infrastructure and listed property securities, and alternative credit.

We are home to distinct affiliate investment teams including AlbaCore Capital Group, First Sentier Investors, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors, and Stewart Investors. All investment teams operate with discrete investment autonomy, according to their investment philosophies and based on responsible investment principles.

As a Group, we pride ourselves on our client-centric approach, ensuring we are all working towards achieving our clients' goals and enhancing their possibilities for the future, while continually striving for better.

We are owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc) and operate as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

We are a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code.

*First Sentier Group assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025, inclusive of our affiliate investment teams and 100% AlbaCore Capital Group AUM.

Important Information

This release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this document and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of First Sentier Group.

This document does not purport to be comprehensive or to give advice. This is not an offer document and does not constitute an offer or invitation or investment recommendation to distribute or purchase securities, shares, units or other interests or to enter into an investment agreement.

The information contained within this document has been obtained from sources that we believe to be reliable and accurate at the time of issue but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information.

We communicate and conduct business through different legal entities in different locations.

SOURCE First Sentier Investors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED