Pramila Tai Medhe Passes Away RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Condoles Demise Of Rashtra Sevika Samiti's Ex-Pramukh Sanchalika

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vandaneeya Pramila Tai Medhe, former Pramukh Sanchalika of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away at the age of 97 in Nagpur. A stalwart of the women's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she was known for her tireless dedication to nation-building and service. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed sorrow over her demise, describing her as a“living example of unwavering commitment, tireless work, and deep affection in conduct.”

“She worked very hard and struggled alone in the adverse conditions of North Purvanchal,” he said, adding that her loss feels like“a maternal shield has been lifted.”

Bhagwat also praised her lifelong dedication to the Samiti, from its early days to the present, and noted her noble gesture of pledging her body for posthumous organ donation.

Calling her journey“noble” and one that ensures her sadgati (salvation), he prayed for strength for all to continue on the path of dharma without her.

