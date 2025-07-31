Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Examining 25% US Tariff Impact, Will Act To 'Protect' National Interest: Piyush Goyal

India Examining 25% US Tariff Impact, Will Act To 'Protect' National Interest: Piyush Goyal


2025-07-31 07:01:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha that the government is closely examining the implications of the newly announced 25 per cent tariffs by the United States on Indian goods.

Piyush Goyal also assured the House that all necessary steps will be taken to protect India's national interest in view of the 25 per cent tariffs on India.

“The government is examining implications of just announced 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods. India to take all steps to protect national interests,” Piyush Goyal said.

More being updated

MENAFN31072025007365015876ID1109867472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search