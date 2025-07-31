India Examining 25% US Tariff Impact, Will Act To 'Protect' National Interest: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha that the government is closely examining the implications of the newly announced 25 per cent tariffs by the United States on Indian goods.

Piyush Goyal also assured the House that all necessary steps will be taken to protect India's national interest in view of the 25 per cent tariffs on India.

“The government is examining implications of just announced 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods. India to take all steps to protect national interests,” Piyush Goyal said.

