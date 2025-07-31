Dillard's And Pandora Celebrate Pandora's 100Th Dillard's Location
The successful collaboration began with the introduction of Pandora in more than 15 Dillard's stores in the fall of 2024. After an overwhelmingly positive response from Dillard's customers, the companies rapidly expanded the offering to 99 locations, ensuring that even more Dillard's customers have access to the renowned Pandora brand. Today, Dillard's and Pandora celebrate the 100th Pandora location with the grand opening of the newly constructed Dillard's store at Battlefield Mall.
Dillard's Senior Vice President William Dillard, III shares,“We are delighted to welcome Pandora to Dillard's and excited about this great new partnership.” Dillard's Divisional Merchandise Manager Dina Miller adds,“We were not surprised at all by the tremendous response of our customers to this highly revered brand. Our customers crave distinctive, exceptional, premium product, and Pandora's innovative designs and high quality craftsmanship align perfectly with that. We could not be more excited about our continuing partnership as we celebrate this significant milestone location together.”
“At Pandora, we're always looking for new ways to bring our accessible, high-quality jewelry to new audiences. Our partnership with Dillard's has allowed us to connect with both new and existing fans through a shopping experience that feels authentic and true to how they shop,” said Luciano Rodembusch, General Manager of Pandora North America.“We're excited to build on our partnership with Dillard's and continue driving growth together.”
Together, Dillard's and Pandora aim to create memorable experiences for jewelry and fashion enthusiasts alike. Find Pandora at your favorite Dillard's location here at Pandora@Dillards .
About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand, specializing in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewelry made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewelry. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.
About Dillard's
Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers - operating 272 Dillard's locations including 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.
