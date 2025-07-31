NFEC Urges MAHA Movement: Address Financial Instability To Make America Healthy Again

To Make America Healthy Again, we must come together as a nation to address financial instability.

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is launching a bold, nationwide initiative to formally classify financial instability as a Public Health Emergency (PHE)-warning that the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is critically incomplete without directly addressing the financial hardships fueling poor health across the nation.“The MAHA movement has made meaningful progress-phasing out harmful food dyes, limiting junk food access in SNAP programs, and expanding preventive care efforts-but it cannot succeed if it overlooks the root cause: financial instability,” stated Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.Download Financial Public Health Emergency WhitepaperThe Overlooked Health Crisis: Financial InstabilityThe NFEC's campaign builds on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) model, which identifies financial instability as a key driver of health disparities. Persistent poverty, underemployment, housing insecurity, and restricted educational opportunities are directly linked to higher rates of chronic illness, lower life expectancy, and escalating mental health issues.Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC's Healthy People 2030 initiative reveal that each of the five Social Determinants of Health is profoundly shaped by financial conditions:- Economic Stability: Poverty, job insecurity, and unstable housing are powerful predictors of poor health outcomes.- Education Access & Quality: Students from low-income families face lower graduation rates and increased exposure to long-term health risks.- Healthcare Access & Quality: Financial constraints delay critical care, compounding preventable illnesses.- Neighborhood & Built Environment: Economically challenged communities endure higher rates of pollution, substandard housing, and neighborhood violence.- Social & Community Context: Financial stress undermines mental well-being, erodes social cohesion, and exacerbates inequality.“Financial insecurity is not a peripheral issue-it's at the heart of our nation's public health struggles,” Shorb emphasized.“If the MAHA movement fails to tackle these financial root causes, its efforts will ultimately fall short of creating real, sustainable health improvements.”Why Declaring a Public Health Emergency MattersThe NFEC argues that formally recognizing financial instability as a Public Health Emergency would:- Accelerate Preventive Measures: Integrate life skills and financial education into school systems as a frontline public health strategy.- Expand Critical Support: Scale financial coaching, counseling, and career development services for vulnerable populations.- Activate Emergency-Level Responses: Unleash funding, forge partnerships, and deploy community-led solutions with the urgency of other health crises.“The rapid public health response to COVID-19 demonstrated what's possible when urgency aligns with coordinated action,” Vince Shorb said .“Financial instability demands the same level of priority.”United for Action Week: National Mobilization in SeptemberThe NFEC will lead United for Action Week this September-a concentrated national effort featuring legislative outreach, media engagement, grassroots mobilization, and public education campaigns-all aimed at securing policy commitments that recognize financial instability as a public health threat.How to Get InvolvedThe NFEC invites public health advocates, educators, healthcare providers, corporate partners, policymakers, and nonprofit leaders to join this movement. Collaborative opportunities include policy development, funding initiatives, and advancing programs that embed financial wellness as a core pillar of health equity.Join the Advocacy Committee“The solutions exist, and proven models are in place,” Shorb concluded.“What's missing is the collective urgency. Together, we can build healthier, more financially empowered communities-and finally move America toward lasting health.”The NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B CorporationTM dedicated to equipping a global network of financial wellness advocates with the tools, training, and resources necessary to drive sustainable, community-level impact.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Address Financial Instability to Make America Healthy Again

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.