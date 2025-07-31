Tangem Wallet: 15% Off For Friendship Day
Tangem Wallet is a secure and user-friendly cold wallet designed to make self-custody simple and accessible for everyone. Unlike traditional hardware wallets, Tangem doesn't require cables, apps, or batteries. Instead, it works via NFC technology (like contactless payments) and connects instantly with your smartphone.
Each Tangem card is tamper-proof , supports multiple cryptocurrencies , and can store private keys offline , keeping your assets safe from hacks and phishing attempts. It's also backup-friendly , with the option to create up to three linked cards, so you never lose access to your funds, even if one is lost.
Whether you're a long-time investor or new to crypto , Tangem Wallet offers a simple, secure, and travel-ready solution for managing your digital assets with peace of mind.
From July 30 to August 13 , customers can enjoy an extra 5% OFF on top of the usual 10% discount, simply by purchasing through this dedicated link . No effort is required. The full 15% discount is already applied automatically; no need to enter any codes at checkout.
But for those who prefer to enter codes manually, Tangem has made it simple. Just apply the following two codes during checkout:
CRYPTO
FRIENDS
Together, they unlock the full 15% discount.
With this initiative, Tangem underscores the spirit of Friendship Day: sharing, connection, and easy access to secure self-custody. Your friends are our friends, and that means everyone benefits.
Act fast , enjoy the summer offer, and take full ownership of your crypto with Tangem Wallet .
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
