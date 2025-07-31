Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Sues City After Innocent Man Is Falsely Arrested And Dragged Through The Criminal Justice System
NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP, a leading New York civil rights and personal injury law firm, has filed a lawsuit in Queens County (Index No. 720390/2025) on behalf of an innocent man who was falsely arrested by an NYPD officer with a troubling history-an officer the City of New York should never have hired.
The arrest occurred after the man exited a Target store. With no contraband, no probable cause, and no evidence of any wrongdoing, he was handcuffed and detained for six hours. What followed was months of legal torment: repeated court appearances, looming charges, and emotional distress-all before the case was finally dismissed.
"This man should never have been arrested in the first place," said Robert Greenstein , founding partner of Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "There was no crime, no justification-just an abuse of authority by an officer who should have never worn a badge."
Dragged Into a System That Should Have Protected Him
What makes this case especially alarming is not just the wrongful arrest itself, but the aftermath. The victim spent weeks navigating a justice system that presumed his guilt, forcing him to take time off work, attend multiple court hearings, and live under the cloud of criminal charges without cause.
"This wasn't a one-time error," Greenstein continued. "It was the foreseeable result of negligent hiring and lack of oversight. This officer should never have been given a gun, a badge, and the power to strip someone of their freedom". Greenstein went on to state "the city recently admitted to hiring 30 New York City Police Officers despite serious red flags, including prior arrests, drug use, and violent behavior - yet was entrusted with the power to arrest and detain New Yorkers:"
A Broader Failure of Accountability
This case is emblematic of a systemic failure within the NYPD and other departments across the country. When law enforcement agencies hire unfit officers and fail to supervise them appropriately, the consequences fall on ordinary citizens-through false arrests, malicious prosecutions, and civil rights violations.
Greenstein & Pittari, LLP represents victims in cases involving:
-
False Arrest and Unlawful Detention
Malicious Prosecution
Police Brutality and Excessive Force
Civil Rights Violations
Negligent Hiring and Supervision
Demands for Reform
The firm is also pushing for urgent reforms to prevent future injustices, including:
-
Lowering the standard for federal civil rights prosecutions under 18 U.S.C. § 242 from "willful" to "reckless"
Independent psychological screenings for all officer candidates
Mandatory training in constitutional rights and de-escalation
Transparency in disciplinary records and early-warning systems for misconduct
About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP
Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a New York-based litigation firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals harmed by unconstitutional policing, government negligence, and systemic injustice. The firm has recovered millions for clients throughout the five boroughs.
