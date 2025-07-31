Target Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH ), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at .

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Direct Phone Dial:



Traditional (operator-assisted)

Domestic:

1-800-836-8184

Please utilize the Direct Phone Dial option to be immediately entered into the conference call once you are ready to connect.

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
 Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
[email protected]

SOURCE Target Hospitality

