Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-07-31 06:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of ArrowTM, BarrigelTM, DeknatelTM, LMATM, PillingTM, QuikClotTM RüschTM, UroLiftTM and WeckTM – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Contacts:
Teleflex
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

...
610-948-2836


