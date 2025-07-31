India Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Outlook And Forecast Report 2025-2033

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Units: USD Billion

Market Size in 2024: USD 18.02 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 30.64 Billion

Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 6.08 %

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ India Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, End User, and Region, 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

India Medical Devices Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The India medical devices market was valued USD 18.02 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around USD 30.64 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Core Factors Driving Market Trends:

The India medical devices market is undergoing major changes, driven by technological innovation, increasing awareness of healthcare, and greater government support. The increased incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population has heightened demand for diagnostic, therapeutic variants, and monitoring devices. In addition, the growing popularity of digital health solutions, specifically telemedicine and AI-enabled diagnostics, is leading to changes in the operating environment. Portable or wearable medical devices are gaining traction to meet the needs of remote patient monitoring and personalized patient care. Furthermore, the Make in India initiative led to an increase in domestic manufacturing, which reduces dependence on imports, and fostered innovation in the local industry.

The continued expansion of healthcare infrastructure in tier-II and tier-III cities highlights the positive outlook for the medical devices industry. It is evident with the adoption of advanced imaging systems, minimally invasive surgical devices, and home-use care equipment that patient preferences are changing. Regulatory changes that support innovation, such as the Medical Devices Rules of 2017, and faster approvals processes have encouraged both domestic and international players to work in the India medical device market. The convergence of IoT and smart technologies that improve the function and efficiency of medical devices is also a favorable trend in the evolution within the medical device market. With global or local investments on the rise, it is clear that the India medical device market will continue to evolve in the days and years still come, as we will see improvements that align with the standards of many professionals in the healthcare sector.

India Medical Devices Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The India medical devices market is poised for significant growth, thanks to a rapidly growing healthcare industry and increasing incomes. The market has a variety of products, including consumables, diagnostic imaging, patient aids, orthopedics, and many more product categories to meet the medical needs of to the patients. The increase in the private sector and specialty hospitals has also increased the demand for high-end medical devices. The government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat provides production-linked incentives (PLI) to increase domestic production, which prompted leading international manufacturers to set up production units in India. The country's increased focus on preventive healthcare and diagnosis opened opportunities for screening and monitoring devices and improved patient-care in general.

Lastly, the increasing penetration of health insurance has made it easier for a larger number of people to get access to medical devices in India. Finally, the collaboration between startups and established companies has encouraged significant innovation, especially in artificial intelligence design and/or robotic surgery. We anticipate growth to be at or exceed its potential due to favourable FDI policies and R & D contingent, domestic manufacturing revenues will rise. With an expansive patient population base and improving infrastructure to provide access to the healthcare industry, India is becoming an attractive destination for medical device companies. Growth is expected to remain strong in the sector, owing to advances in technology and regulatory environments, heightened demand for medical devices, and increase in healthcare expenditures.

India Medical Devices Market Outlook & Segmentation Analysis:

Type Insights:



Orthopedic Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

Cardiovascular Devices

Wound Management

Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS)

Diabetes Care

Dental Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

General Surgery Others

End User Insights:



Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics Others

Regional Analysis:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

