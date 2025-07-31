India Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Outlook And Forecast Report 2025-2033
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Units: USD Billion
Market Size in 2024: USD 18.02 Billion
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 30.64 Billion
Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 6.08 %
As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ India Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, End User, and Region, 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.
India Medical Devices Market Size & Future Growth Potential:
The India medical devices market was valued USD 18.02 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around USD 30.64 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% over the forecast period (2025-2033).
Core Factors Driving Market Trends:
The India medical devices market is undergoing major changes, driven by technological innovation, increasing awareness of healthcare, and greater government support. The increased incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population has heightened demand for diagnostic, therapeutic variants, and monitoring devices. In addition, the growing popularity of digital health solutions, specifically telemedicine and AI-enabled diagnostics, is leading to changes in the operating environment. Portable or wearable medical devices are gaining traction to meet the needs of remote patient monitoring and personalized patient care. Furthermore, the Make in India initiative led to an increase in domestic manufacturing, which reduces dependence on imports, and fostered innovation in the local industry.
The continued expansion of healthcare infrastructure in tier-II and tier-III cities highlights the positive outlook for the medical devices industry. It is evident with the adoption of advanced imaging systems, minimally invasive surgical devices, and home-use care equipment that patient preferences are changing. Regulatory changes that support innovation, such as the Medical Devices Rules of 2017, and faster approvals processes have encouraged both domestic and international players to work in the India medical device market. The convergence of IoT and smart technologies that improve the function and efficiency of medical devices is also a favorable trend in the evolution within the medical device market. With global or local investments on the rise, it is clear that the India medical device market will continue to evolve in the days and years still come, as we will see improvements that align with the standards of many professionals in the healthcare sector.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-medical-devices-market/requestsample
India Medical Devices Market Scope and Growth Analysis:
The India medical devices market is poised for significant growth, thanks to a rapidly growing healthcare industry and increasing incomes. The market has a variety of products, including consumables, diagnostic imaging, patient aids, orthopedics, and many more product categories to meet the medical needs of to the patients. The increase in the private sector and specialty hospitals has also increased the demand for high-end medical devices. The government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat provides production-linked incentives (PLI) to increase domestic production, which prompted leading international manufacturers to set up production units in India. The country's increased focus on preventive healthcare and diagnosis opened opportunities for screening and monitoring devices and improved patient-care in general.
Lastly, the increasing penetration of health insurance has made it easier for a larger number of people to get access to medical devices in India. Finally, the collaboration between startups and established companies has encouraged significant innovation, especially in artificial intelligence design and/or robotic surgery. We anticipate growth to be at or exceed its potential due to favourable FDI policies and R & D contingent, domestic manufacturing revenues will rise. With an expansive patient population base and improving infrastructure to provide access to the healthcare industry, India is becoming an attractive destination for medical device companies. Growth is expected to remain strong in the sector, owing to advances in technology and regulatory environments, heightened demand for medical devices, and increase in healthcare expenditures.
India Medical Devices Market Outlook & Segmentation Analysis:
Type Insights:
-
Orthopedic Devices
Diagnostic Imaging
Cardiovascular Devices
Wound Management
Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS)
Diabetes Care
Dental Devices
Ophthalmic Devices
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)
General Surgery
Others
End User Insights:
-
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
Clinics
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitor Landscape:
The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Historical Market Performance
Future Market Projections
Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter's Five Forces)
Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)
Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework
Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking Strategies
Major Advantages of the Report:
-
This report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimates for the overall market and its key subsegments.
Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategically position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies.
The report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Note: Should you require specific information not included in the current report, we are pleased to offer customization options to meet your needs.
Why Choose IMARC Group:
-
Extensive Industry Expertise
Robust Research Methodology
Insightful Data-Driven Analysis
Precise Forecasting Capabilities
Established Track Record of Success
Reach with an Extensive Network
Tailored Solutions to Meet Client Needs
Commitment to Strong Client Relationships and Focus
Timely Project Delivery
Cost-Effective Service Options
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: +1-201971-6302 | Africa and Europe: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment