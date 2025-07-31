Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baudouin Unveils Game-Changing 20M61 Genset At Data Centre World Asia 2025

2025-07-31 06:31:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering exceptional power density, high fuel efficiency, and smart monitoring capabilities, the 20M61 is designed to provide reliable and scalable backup power - ideal for Asia-Pacific data centres striving to balance uptime and sustainability.

Booth D10 will feature interactive discussions with product engineers and regional experts, offering attendees deep insights into the new product's performance advantages and integration potential.

Join the Conversation

Follow Weichai Singapore on LinkedIn and Facebook for live updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive product highlights.

SOURCE Baudouin

