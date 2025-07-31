First China AI-Designed Cotton Apparel Competition Concludes
This conference was hosted by the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, and the People's Government of Liaocheng City, Shandong Province. Centered on the theme "Fashion AI @ Cotton Apparel," the competition aimed to explore the cultural connotations of cotton apparel design through AI technology and drive intelligent transformation of traditional industries. Since its launch on March 11, the event received 6,129 submissions from academic institutions, enterprises, design studios, and individual designers. After four months of intense competition, the jury awarded one Gold Prize, two Silver Prizes, three Bronze Prizes, and multiple special recognitions. Ma Liang's entry Misty Aroma claimed the top honor. The winning designs will enter a Mass Production Acceleration Program, with comprehensive support including prototype subsidies and order matching services. This initiative connects runway concepts with production lines, and accelerates Houying Town's transition from a "manufacturing hub" to an "innovation center."
As China's pivotal cotton apparel cluster, Dongchangfu District hosts over 200 specialized manufacturers that produce 55 million pieces annually, with an output value surpassing 2 billion yuan. The district accounts for 70% of China's lightweight autumn/winter cotton apparel market through its distinctive "Internet + Companies + Workshops" operational model. Products from this district are exported to international markets, including Greece and South Korea. Houying Town alone accommodates more than 100 manufacturers with an annual capacity exceeding 36 million pieces and an output value of over 1.1 billion yuan.
In recent years, Liaocheng City has prioritized intelligent transformation across textile industries, implementing digital design systems and flexible production models. What began as rural household workshops has evolved into global commercial enterprises through courtyard economy innovations, establishing new paradigms for regional economic development.
Source: The People's Government of Liaocheng City
