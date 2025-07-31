Air Products Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q3 FY25 Summary of Results (comparisons versus prior year):

GAAP earnings per share ("EPS")# of $3.24, up four percent; GAAP operating income of $791 million, up seven percent Adjusted EPS* of $3.09, down three percent; adjusted operating income of $741 million flat Guidance

Revising fiscal 2025 full-year adjusted EPS guidance* to $11.90 to $12.10; fiscal 2025 fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance* of $3.27 to $3.47 Expect fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures* of approximately $5 billion #Per share amounts are calculated and presented on a diluted basis from continuing operations attributable to Air Products. *Certain results in this release, including in the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated, continuing operations basis and a segment basis. Additional information regarding these measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP historical results can be found below. In addition, as discussed below, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the timing or occurrence of future events, transactions, and/or investment activity that could have a significant effect on the Company's future GAAP EPS or cash flow used for investing activities if any of these events were to occur. Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Consolidated Results LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD ) today reported third quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP results, including GAAP EPS of $3.24, up four percent, and GAAP operating income of $791 million, up seven percent, each compared to the prior year. The current quarter included pre-tax gains totaling $99 million ($76 million after tax, or $0.34 per share), from the sale of a consolidated subsidiary and other assets. These benefits were partially offset by shareholder activism-related costs of $25 million ($19 million after tax, or $0.08 per share), a $24 million charge ($15 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) reflecting updated cost estimates related to previously announced project exits and lower volumes. Air Products' third quarter GAAP results for the periods presented in this release include items that are adjusted in the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below. These items are described in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 9. Third quarter sales of $3.0 billion increased one percent from the prior year, as three percent higher energy cost pass-through, one percent higher pricing, and one percent favorable currency were partially offset by four percent lower volumes. The lower volumes primarily reflect the September 2024 LNG sale, lower global helium demand, and the previously announced project exits, partially offset by higher on-sites. For the quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $741 million was flat as higher on-sites, higher non-helium pricing, and lower costs were largely offset by the September 2024 LNG sale, lower global helium demand, and project exits. The lower costs were primarily driven by higher productivity and lower maintenance. Adjusted EPS of $3.09 decreased three percent from the prior year. Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Menezes said, "The Air Products team delivered solid results this quarter that exceeded guidance and were higher than last year on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of the LNG sale. We are staying focused on our cost productivity efforts, pricing, operational excellence and capital discipline." Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results by Business Segment

Americas sales of $1.3 billion were up two percent versus the prior year, as seven percent higher energy cost-pass through and one percent higher pricing were partially offset by six percent lower volumes. The lower volumes were primarily attributable to lower on-sites, including the impact of previously announced project exits, and lower helium demand. Operating income of $374 million decreased four percent from the prior year as higher costs-primarily maintenance-related depreciation-previously announced project exits, and helium headwinds were partially offset by favorable non-helium pricing, net of power and fuel costs. Operating margin of 29.7 percent decreased 200 basis points, primarily due to higher energy cost pass-through.

Asia sales of $810 million increased three percent from the prior year, as two percent higher volumes, one percent higher energy cost pass-through, and one percent favorable currency were partially offset by one percent lower pricing, net of power and fuel costs. The higher volumes were driven by on-sites, partially offset by lower helium demand. Operating income of $217 million increased eight percent and operating margin of 26.8 percent increased 150 basis points from the prior year, as favorable costs driven by productivity improvements and lower maintenance were partially offset by lower helium pricing.

Europe sales of $771 million increased 11% from the prior year on five percent favorable currency, three percent higher volumes, two percent higher pricing, and one percent higher energy cost pass-through. The higher volumes were driven by on-sites, partially offset by lower helium demand. Operating income of $225 million increased 10% from the prior year, primarily on higher non-helium merchant pricing, net of power and fuel costs, and favorable currency. Operating margin of 29.2 percent decreased 30 basis points from the prior year.

Middle East and India equity affiliates' income of $86 million decreased four percent from the prior year driven by an affiliate in Saudi Arabia. Corporate and other sales of $143 million decreased 39% and operating loss of $83 million increased 46% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the September 2024 LNG sale. This headwind was partially offset by lower costs related to sale of equipment and productivity improvements. Outlook Air Products has provided revised full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance* in the range of $11.90 to $12.10. For the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance* is $3.27 to $3.47. Air Products expects capital expenditures* of approximately $5 billion for full-year fiscal 2025.



*Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS or capital expenditures to a comparable GAAP range. Air Products provides adjusted EPS guidance on a continuing operations basis, excluding the impact of certain items that management believes are not representative of the Company's underlying business performance, such as those described in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 9 of this release. It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to predict the timing or occurrence of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS. Similarly, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to reconcile forecasted capital expenditures to future cash used for investing activities because management is not able to identify the timing or occurrence of future investment activity, which is driven by management's assessment of competing opportunities at the time the Company enters into transactions. Furthermore, it is not possible to identify the potential significance of these events in advance, but any of these events, if they were to occur, could have a significant effect on the Company's future GAAP results.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



30 June 30 June (Millions of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales

$3,022.7 $2,985.5 $8,870.4 $8,913.1 Cost of sales

2,040.1 2,005.6 6,110.5 6,064.3 Selling and administrative expense

222.6 235.4 687.0 714.4 Research and development expense

24.1 27.0 69.0 78.1 Business and asset actions

24.1 - 2,952.0 57.0 Shareholder activism-related costs

25.0 - 86.3 - Gain on sale of business

67.3 - 67.3 - Other income (expense), net

36.5 20.1 73.3 42.4 Operating Income (Loss)

790.6 737.6 (893.8) 2,041.7 Equity affiliates' income

167.6 168.9 463.7 470.6 Interest expense

61.4 55.7 146.2 169.1 Other non-operating income (expense), net

(6.0) (1.3) 14.3 (25.3) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Taxes

890.8 849.5 (562.0) 2,317.9 Income tax expense (benefit)

159.6 140.6 (205.5) 406.5 Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations

731.2 708.9 (356.5) 1,911.4 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(8.0) - (8.0) - Net Income (Loss)

723.2 708.9 (364.5) 1,911.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9.4 12.3 34.9 33.1 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Air Products

$713.8 $696.6 ($399.4) $1,878.3











Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Air Products









Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$721.8 $696.6 ($391.4) $1,878.3 Net loss from discontinued operations

(8.0) - (8.0) - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Air Products

$713.8 $696.6 ($399.4) $1,878.3











Per Share Data(A) (U.S. Dollars per share)









Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$3.24 $3.13 ($1.76) $8.44 Basic loss per share from discontinued operations

(0.04) - (0.04) - Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Air Products

$3.20 $3.13 ($1.79) $8.44 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$3.24 $3.13 ($1.76) $8.43 Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

(0.04) - (0.04) - Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Air Products

$3.20 $3.13 ($1.79) $8.43











Weighted Average Common Shares (in millions)









Basic

222.8 222.5 222.7 222.5 Diluted

222.9 222.8 222.7 222.8

(A) Earnings (loss) per share is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to total earnings (loss) per share due to rounding.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



30 June

30 September (Millions of U.S. Dollars) 2025

2024 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and cash items $2,324.3

$2,979.7 Short-term investments -

5.0 Trade receivables, net 1,943.5

1,821.6 Inventories 797.7

766.0 Prepaid expenses 234.0

179.9 Other receivables and current assets 848.1

610.8 Total Current Assets $6,147.6

$6,363.0 Investment in net assets of and advances to equity affiliates 5,227.8

4,792.5 Plant and equipment, at cost 42,985.2

39,950.9 Less: accumulated depreciation 17,345.2

16,580.0 Plant and equipment, net $25,640.0

$23,370.9 Goodwill, net 969.7

905.1 Intangible assets, net 302.4

311.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 976.9

1,047.7 Noncurrent lease receivables 318.2

392.1 Financing receivables 983.3

1,220.2 Other noncurrent assets 1,093.2

1,171.5 Total Noncurrent Assets $35,511.5

$33,211.6 Total Assets $41,659.1

$39,574.6 Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities





Payables and accrued liabilities $3,368.1

$2,926.2 Accrued income taxes 156.3

558.5 Short-term borrowings 536.2

83.5 Current portion of long-term debt 699.0

611.4 Total Current Liabilities $4,759.6

$4,179.6 Long-term debt 16,411.7

13,428.6 Long-term debt – related party 47.5

104.4 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 646.6

677.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,351.8

1,350.5 Deferred income taxes 673.9

1,159.9 Total Noncurrent Liabilities $19,131.5

$16,721.3 Total Liabilities $23,891.1

$20,900.9 Air Products Shareholders' Equity 15,537.5

17,036.5 Noncontrolling Interests 2,230.5

1,637.2 Total Equity $17,768.0

$18,673.7 Total Liabilities and Equity $41,659.1

$39,574.6

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

30 June (Millions of U.S. Dollars) 2025 2024 Operating Activities



Net income (loss) ($364.5) $1,911.4 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations 34.9 33.1 Net income (loss) attributable to Air Products ($399.4) $1,878.3 Net loss from discontinued operations 8.0 - Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Air Products (391.4) 1,878.3 Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization $1,151.4 $1,070.3 Deferred income taxes (497.2) (74.3) Tax reform repatriation (34.9) - Gain on sale of business (67.3) - Business and asset actions 2,952.0 57.0 Undistributed earnings of equity method investments (137.8) (124.1) Gain on sale of assets and investments (46.9) (23.3) Share-based compensation 65.7 46.2 Noncurrent lease receivables 40.1 59.2 Other adjustments 31.4 36.4 Working capital changes that provided (used) cash, excluding effects of acquisitions:



Trade receivables (91.4) (10.4) Inventories (35.6) (111.0) Other receivables (102.8) 82.4 Payables and accrued liabilities (215.1) (175.1) Other working capital (624.6) (21.9) Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,995.6 $2,689.7 Investing Activities



Additions to plant and equipment, including long-term deposits ($5,504.9) ($4,721.5) Acquisitions, less cash acquired (59.9) - Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (365.4) - Investment in financing receivables (53.8) (396.2) Proceeds from sale of assets and investments 185.4 26.3 Purchases of short-term investments (117.6) (141.4) Proceeds from short-term investments 122.5 413.1 Other investing activities 112.7 45.9 Cash Used for Investing Activities ($5,681.0) ($4,773.8) Financing Activities



Long-term debt proceeds $3,978.2 $4,119.9 Payments on long-term debt (380.1) (76.7) Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper and short-term borrowings 214.7 (183.3) Dividends paid to shareholders (1,185.7) (1,171.4) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1.1 6.2 Investments by noncontrolling interests 485.9 278.7 Other financing activities (79.8) (125.7) Cash Provided by Financing Activities $3,034.3 $2,847.7 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (4.3) (4.9) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash items ($655.4) $758.7 Cash and cash items – Beginning of year 2,979.7 1,617.0 Cash and Cash Items – End of Period $2,324.3 $2,375.7 Supplemental Cash Flow Information



Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $856.1 $502.2

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Millions of U.S. Dollars) Americas Asia Europe Middle East and India Corporate and other Total

Three Months Ended 30 June 2025 Sales $1,261.0 $810.0 $770.5 $38.3 $142.9 $3,022.7

Operating income (loss) 374.1 216.8 225.2 8.1 (83.1) 741.1 (A) Depreciation and amortization 192.4 126.7 64.9 6.8 10.2 401.0

Equity affiliates' income 37.8 9.5 29.7 86.0 4.6 167.6 (A) Three Months Ended 30 June 2024 Sales $1,234.7 $789.6 $693.4 $32.8 $235.0 $2,985.5

Operating income (loss) 391.1 200.1 204.7 (1.4) (56.9) 737.6 (A) Depreciation and amortization 175.6 115.5 52.2 6.8 10.2 360.3

Equity affiliates' income 37.5 8.7 26.3 89.2 7.2 168.9 (A)















Nine Months Ended 30 June 2025 Sales $3,835.8 $2,401.2 $2,195.1 $103.9 $334.4 $8,870.4

Operating income (loss) 1,128.0 624.6 607.2 4.6 (318.5) 2,045.9 (A) Depreciation and amortization 544.2 381.4 176.2 19.7 29.9 1,151.4

Equity affiliates' income 104.1 30.3 75.6 249.2 11.3 470.5 (A) Nine Months Ended 30 June 2024 Sales $3,732.6 $2,363.1 $2,092.5 $103.9 $621.0 $8,913.1

Operating income (loss) 1,117.4 614.9 603.3 8.1 (245.0) 2,098.7 (A) Depreciation and amortization 519.4 343.7 151.2 20.1 35.9 1,070.3

Equity affiliates' income 118.8 21.2 58.7 256.0 15.9 470.6 (A)















Total Assets













30 June 2025 $11,871.1 $7,269.9 $6,871.1 $10,510.1 $5,136.9 $41,659.1

30 September 2024 12,383.8 7,436.5 5,849.2 8,477.4 5,427.7 39,574.6



(A) Refer to the "Reconciliation to Consolidated Results" section on page 8.

Reconciliation to Consolidated Results

The table below reconciles total operating income disclosed in the table above to consolidated operating income (loss) as reflected on our consolidated income statements:





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



30 June 30 June Operating Income (Loss)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Total

$741.1 $737.6 $2,045.9 $2,098.7 Business and asset actions

(24.1) - (2,952.0) (57.0) Shareholder activism-related costs

(25.0) - (86.3) - Gain on sale of business

67.3 - 67.3 - Gain on sale of other assets(A)

31.3 - 31.3 - Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)

$790.6 $737.6 ($893.8) $2,041.7

(A) Reflected on the consolidated income statements within "Other income (expense), net."

The table below reconciles total equity affiliates' income disclosed in the table above to consolidated equity affiliates' income as reflected on our consolidated income statements:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

30 June 30 June Equity Affiliates' Income 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total $167.6 $168.9 $470.5 $470.6 Equity method investment impairment associated with business and asset actions - - (6.8) - Consolidated Equity Affiliates' Income $167.6 $168.9 $463.7 $470.6

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share data)

We present certain financial measures, other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), on an "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" basis. On a consolidated basis, these measures include adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures, while on a segment basis, we present adjusted EBITDA. In addition to these measures, we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to help the reader understand the impact that certain disclosed items, or "non-GAAP adjustments", have on the calculation of our adjusted EPS. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we present a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

We provide these non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others to evaluate the performance of our business in the same manner as our management. We believe these measures, when viewed together with financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results. However, we caution readers not to consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP financial measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

In many cases, non-GAAP financial measures are determined by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP measure to exclude gains or losses that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance. For example, we exclude the impact of the non-service components of net periodic benefit/cost for our defined benefit pension plans. Non-service related components are recurring, non-operating items that include interest cost, expected returns on plan assets, prior service cost amortization, actuarial loss amortization, as well as special termination benefits, curtailments, and settlements. The net impact of non-service related components is reflected within "Other non-operating income (expense), net" on our consolidated income statements. Adjusting for the impact of non-service pension components provides management and users of our financial statements with a more accurate representation of our underlying business performance because these components are driven by factors that are unrelated to our operations, such as volatility in equity and debt markets. Further, non-service related components are not indicative of our defined benefit plans' future contribution needs due to the funded status of the plans. Additionally, as further discussed below, our adjustments in this release include other gains and losses that are not associated with the ongoing operation of our business. These items are oftentimes difficult to predict; however, the reader should be aware that we may recognize similar gains or losses in the future.

When applicable, the tax impact of our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax impact of our non-GAAP adjustments. These tax impacts are primarily driven by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions.

Business and Asset Actions

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, our Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer initiated a project review in an effort to streamline our backlog and allow us to focus resources on projects that we believe will enhance value for our shareholders. In connection with this review, we decided to exit various projects related to clean energy generation and distribution. At the time of the announcement, we recorded an initial pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 billion ($2.3 attributable to Air Products after tax, or $10.28 per share) for estimated project exit costs. For additional information, refer to Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated 1 May 2025.

During the third quarter, we recognized an additional net charge of $24.1 ($15.4 after tax, or $0.07 per share) based on updates to our cost estimates associated with these actions. Our estimates related to exiting these projects reflect our best judgment based on information available as of 30 June 2025. Final settlement of these items may differ materially from our current estimates, which could impact our consolidated financial statements in future periods.

The charges we record for business and asset actions are not allocated to our reportable segments.

Shareholder Activism-Related Costs

In fiscal year 2025, we recorded total costs of $86.3 ($71.7 after tax, or $0.32 per share) in connection with a proxy contest that concluded in January following certification of the election of directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Of this amount, $25.0 ($18.8 after tax, or $0.08 per share) was recorded during the third quarter, primarily reflecting a reimbursement paid to Mantle Ridge LP and its affiliated entities (collectively, "Mantle Ridge") for its expenses in connection with the proxy contest. The reimbursement was unanimously approved by our Board of Directors, with one director, Paul C. Hilal, abstaining from the vote due to his role as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mantle Ridge. These costs were not allocated to our reportable segments.

Gain on Sale of Business

In April 2025, we completed the sale of our 100% ownership interest in a consolidated subsidiary in Singapore for cash proceeds of $104.3. We recognized a gain of $67.3 ($51.9 after tax, or $0.23 per share) in connection with the transaction during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The gain was not recorded in the results of the Asia segment.

Gain on Sale of Other Assets

In June 2025, we sold a regional office in Hersham, England, for cash proceeds of $37.7. We recognized a gain on sale of $31.3 ($23.8 after tax, or $0.11 per share) during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 that is presented within "Other income (expense), net" on our consolidated income statements. The gain was not recorded in the results of the Europe segment.

De-designation of Cash Flow Hedges

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we discontinued cash flow hedge accounting for certain interest rate swaps designed to hedge long-term variable rate debt facilities during the construction period of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These swaps are held by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a consolidated joint venture accounted for under the variable interest model, of which Air Products owns a one-third interest. We expect the affected swaps to remain de-designated until outstanding borrowings from the available project financing are commensurate with the notional value of the instruments, at which time these instruments may re-qualify for cash flow hedge accounting. As a result of the de-designation, unrealized gains and losses are recorded to "Other non-operating income (expense), net". Gains and losses recorded during the third quarter of fiscal years 2025 and 2024 are summarized in the table below:



Other non-operating income (expense), net Gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling partners Gain (loss) attributable to Air Products after tax Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Air Products Three months ended 30 June 2025 ($0.3) (0.1) (0.1) $- Three months ended 30 June 2024 $11.2 7.3 3.0 $0.01

We expect to recognize changes to the fair value of the impacted instruments through earnings in future periods until they re-qualify for cash flow hedge accounting. It is not possible to predict the significance of adjustments in future periods given potential interest rate volatility.

Non-Service Related Pension Items

As discussed above, we exclude the impact of the non-service components of our defined benefit pension plans because they are driven by factors that are unrelated to our operations, such as volatility in equity and debt markets. Non-service related pension items resulted in net non-operating costs of $10.9 ($8.1 after tax, or $0.04 per share) and $25.3 ($19.1 after tax, or $0.09 per share) for the three months ended 30 June 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Discontinued Operations

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis, which excludes a pre-tax loss from discontinued operations of $10.6 ($8.0 after tax, or $0.04 per share). The loss was recorded primarily to increase our existing liability for retained environmental remediation obligations associated with production facilities in the atmospheric emulsions and pressure sensitive adhesives businesses sold in 2008.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

In addition to adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income is an important measure to evaluate our business performance following the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer in February 2025. The table below provides a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating income, as well as for each of the major components used to calculate adjusted EPS. In periods that we have non-GAAP adjustments, we believe it is important for readers to understand the impact of each such adjustment because management does not consider these impacts when evaluating underlying business performance. Per share impacts are calculated independently and may not sum to total GAAP EPS and total adjusted EPS due to rounding.





Three Months Ended 30 June Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Operating Income/Loss Equity

Affiliates'

Income Other Non-Operating Inc/Exp, Net Income Tax Benefit/Expense Net Income/Loss Attributable to Air Products Earnings/Loss per Share(A) Q3 2025 GAAP

$790.6 $167.6 ($6.0) $159.6 $721.8 $3.24 Q3 2024 GAAP

737.6 168.9 (1.3) 140.6 696.6 3.13 $ GAAP Change

$53.0







$0.11 % GAAP Change

7 %







4 % Q3 2025 GAAP

$790.6 $167.6 ($6.0) $159.6 $721.8 $3.24 Business and asset actions

24.1 - - 8.7 15.4 0.07 Shareholder activism-related costs

25.0 - - 6.2 18.8 0.08 Gain on sale of business

(67.3) - - (15.4) (51.9) (0.23) Gain on sale of other assets(B)

(31.3) - - (7.5) (23.8) (0.11) Loss on de-designation of cash flow hedges(C)

- - 0.3 0.1 0.1 - Non-service pension cost, net

- - 10.9 2.8 8.1 0.04 Q3 2025 Adjusted Measures

$741.1 $167.6 $5.2 $154.5 $688.5 $3.09 Q3 2024 GAAP

$737.6 $168.9 ($1.3) $140.6 $696.6 $3.13 Gain on de-designation of cash flow hedges(C)

- - (11.2) (0.9) (3.0) (0.01) Non-service pension cost, net

- - 25.3 6.2 19.1 0.09 Q3 2024 Adjusted Measures

$737.6 $168.9 $12.8 $145.9 $712.7 $3.20 $ Adjusted Change

$3.5







($0.11) % Adjusted Change

- %







(3 %)

(A) Calculated and presented on a diluted basis from continuing operations attributable to Air Products. (B) Reflected on the consolidated income statements within "Other income (expense), net." (C) The loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests was $0.1 and ($7.3) for the three months ended 30 June 2025 and 2024, respectively.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss less income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, and excluding non-GAAP adjustments, which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, before interest expense, other non-operating income (expense), net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful metric for management to assess operating performance on both a consolidated and a segment basis.

The tables below present a reconciliation of consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to consolidated adjusted EBITDA:

2025

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3 YTD Total Net income (loss)

$649.8

($1,737.5)

$723.2





($364.5) Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

(8.0)





(8.0) Add: Interest expense

42.6

42.2

61.4





146.2 Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

38.9

(18.6)

(6.0)





14.3 Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

140.7

(505.8)

159.6





(205.5) Add: Depreciation and amortization

366.8

383.6

401.0





1,151.4 Add: Business and asset actions

-

2,927.9

24.1





2,952.0 Add: Shareholder activism-related costs

29.9

31.4

25.0





86.3 Less: Gain on sale of business

-

-

67.3





67.3 Less: Gain on sale of other assets

-

-

31.3





31.3 Add: Equity method investment impairment associated with business and asset actions

-

6.8

-





6.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$1,190.9

$1,167.2

$1,309.7





$3,667.8





















2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3 YTD Total Net income

$621.6

$580.9

$708.9

$1,951.0

$1,911.4 Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

-

(13.9)

- Add: Interest expense

53.5

59.9

55.7

49.7

169.1 Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

(14.8)

(9.2)

(1.3)

(48.5)

(25.3) Add: Income tax expense

135.4

130.5

140.6

538.4

406.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization

349.2

360.8

360.3

380.8

1,070.3 Less: Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

1,575.6

- Add: Business and asset actions

-

57.0

-

-

57.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$1,174.5

$1,198.3

$1,266.8

$1,406.7

$3,639.6





















2025 vs. 2024

Q1

Q2

Q3





Q3 YTD Total Change GAAP



















Net income (loss) $ change

$28.2

($2,318.4)

$14.3





($2,275.9) Net income (loss) % change

5 %

**

2 %





** Change Non-GAAP



















Adjusted EBITDA $ change

$16.4

($31.1)

$42.9





$28.2 Adjusted EBITDA % change

1 %

(3 %)

3 %





1 %

** Change versus prior period is not meaningful due to pre-tax charges for business and asset actions of $3.0 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, the majority of which were recorded during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The tables below present a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the Company's three largest regional segments for the three months ended 30 June 2025 and 2024:

Americas Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24

$ Change % Change Operating income $374.1 $391.1

($17.0) (4 %) Add: Depreciation and amortization 192.4 175.6





Add: Equity affiliates' income 37.8 37.5





Adjusted EBITDA $604.3 $604.2

$0.1 - %











Asia Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24

$ Change % Change Operating income $216.8 $200.1

$16.7 8 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 126.7 115.5





Add: Equity affiliates' income 9.5 8.7





Adjusted EBITDA $353.0 $324.3

$28.7 9 %











Europe Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24

$ Change % Change Operating income $225.2 $204.7

$20.5 10 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 64.9 52.2





Add: Equity affiliates' income 29.7 26.3





Adjusted EBITDA $319.8 $283.2

$36.6 13 %

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as the sum of cash flows for additions to plant and equipment, including long-term deposits, acquisitions (less cash acquired), investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates, and investment in financing receivables on our consolidated statements of cash flows. Additionally, we adjust additions to plant and equipment to exclude NEOM Green Hydrogen Company ("NGHC") expenditures funded by the joint venture's project financing, which is non-recourse to Air Products, as well as our partners' equity contributions to arrive at a measure that we believe is more representative of our investment activities. Substantially all the funding we provide to NGHC is limited for use by the venture for its capital expenditures.

A reconciliation of cash used for investing activities to our reported capital expenditures is provided below:



Nine Months Ended

30 June

2025 2024 Cash used for investing activities $5,681.0 $4,773.8 Proceeds from sale of assets and investments 185.4 26.3 Purchases of short-term investments (117.6) (141.4) Proceeds from short-term investments 122.5 413.1 Other investing activities 112.7 45.9 NGHC expenditures not funded by Air Products' equity(A) (1,981.2) (1,242.0) Capital expenditures $4,002.8 $3,875.7

(A) Reflects the portion of "Additions to plant and equipment, including long-term deposits" that is associated with NGHC, less our approximate cash investment in the joint venture.

The components of our capital expenditures are detailed in the table below:



Nine Months Ended

30 June

2025 2024 Additions to plant and equipment, including long-term deposits $5,504.9 $4,721.5 Acquisitions, less cash acquired 59.9 - Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 365.4 - Investment in financing receivables 53.8 396.2 NGHC expenditures not funded by Air Products' equity(A) (1,981.2) (1,242.0) Capital expenditures $4,002.8 $3,875.7

(A) Reflects the portion of "Additions to plant and equipment, including long-term deposits" that is associated with NGHC, less our approximate cash investment in the joint venture.

Outlook for Investing Activities

It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to reconcile our forecasted capital expenditures to future cash used for investing activities because we are unable to identify the timing or occurrence of our future investment activity, which is driven by our assessment of competing opportunities at the time we enter into transactions. These decisions, either individually or in the aggregate, could have a significant effect on our cash used for investing activities.

We expect capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion for fiscal year 2025.

OUTLOOK

The adjusted EPS guidance below is provided on a diluted basis from continuing operations attributable to Air Products and is compared to historical adjusted EPS. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as the non-service components of net periodic benefit/cost for our defined benefit pension plans, the incurrence of costs for business, asset, and cost reduction actions and impairment charges, or the recognition of gains or losses on certain disclosed items. The per share impact for each of our non-GAAP adjustments is calculated independently and may not sum to total adjusted EPS due to rounding.

It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the timing or occurrence of similar future events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS. Furthermore, it is not possible to identify the potential significance of these events in advance; however, any of these events, if they were to occur, could have a significant effect on our future GAAP EPS. Accordingly, management is unable to fully reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, our forecasted range of adjusted EPS to a comparable GAAP range.









Q4 Full Year 2024 EPS(A) $8.81 $17.24 Gain on sale of business (5.38) (5.38) Business and asset actions - 0.20 Loss on de-designation of cash flow hedges 0.03 0.02 Non-service pension cost, net 0.09 0.34 2024 Adjusted EPS(A) $3.56 $12.43 2025 Adjusted EPS Outlook $3.27 – $3.47 $11.90 – $12.10 $ Change (0.29) – (0.09) (0.53) – (0.33) % Change (8%) – (3%) (4%) – (3%)

(A) We completed the divestiture of our LNG business on September 30, 2024; therefore, this business will not contribute to fiscal year 2025 results and, accordingly, is not reflected in our fiscal year 2025 guidance. In fiscal year 2024, the LNG business generated operating income for our Corporate and other segment of approximately $25, $35, $35, $40, and $135 for the first four quarters and full year, respectively.

SOURCE Air Products

