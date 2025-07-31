Choreo Names Keith Kotfica Chief Growth Officer

30-Year Financial Services Veteran to Focus on Expanding the Choreo Partner Alliance TM

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LCC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today the appointment of Keith Kotfica as its Chief Growth Officer. He will report to Jason Van de Loo, Choreo's Chief Executive Officer.

It marks the first addition to the firm's leadership team under Van de Loo, who was named CEO earlier this month. In this role, Kotfica will team with Larry Miles, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, to ensure the continued expansion of the Choreo Partner AllianceTM.

"Adding someone of Keith's caliber to the team signals just how important the Choreo Partner Alliance TM is to our long-term vision," said Van de Loo. "His experience developing and cultivating business partnerships, along with his leadership background in planning-centric firms, makes him well-positioned to help scale this program and expand the impact we can make for CPA partners and their clients."

The Choreo Partner AllianceTM is an affiliated referral program and offers CPAs with access to Choreo's extensive platform of tax-efficient estate planning, business exit strategies, investment management, marketing resources, thought leadership and technology. With established CPA firms now collaborating with Choreo as part of the program, the firm is evolving its approach to drive even deeper engagement and growth.

Kotfica will take the lead in strengthening relationships with existing CPA partners, leaning on his long history of managing partnership programs within large enterprises to help provide them with increased value and accelerate client referrals to Choreo advisors.

Kotfica has more than three decades of financial services experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Employee Planning at Edelman Financial Engines. He has also held senior leadership roles at HealthEquity, Xerox HR & Outsourcing Solutions (now Conduent) and CitiStreet (now part of Voya).

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Choreo at such a pivotal time," said Kotfica. "The firm's client-centric approach to wealth management and commitment to CPA collaboration is distinctive within the market. I look forward to working closely with Jason, and the broader Choreo team to build closer connections with existing partners and to strengthen the opportunity to bring our value proposition to more firms through a targeted, relationship-driven approach."

Choreo became an independent firm in 2022 and serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement (as of December 2024).

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement (as of December 2024). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

The Choreo Partner Alliance ProgramTM is offered through Choreo Partner Alliance, LLC ("Choreo Partner Alliance"), a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Choreo Partner Alliance is an affiliate of Choreo, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training of the adviser or its representatives.

Media inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Choreo, LLC

