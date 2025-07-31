Canada Cards And Payments Market Opportunity And Risk Analysis Report 2025-2029 Retail Payments Activities Act Enforced To Protect Canadian Financial System And Consumer Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Canadian cards and payments industry with the 'Canada Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report. Analyze market trends, regulatory updates, and competitive dynamics. Discover insights on cash, cards, eCommerce, and consumer preferences. Stay informed about the latest growth opportunities.

Dublin, July 31, 2025

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Canadian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights



Canada's Retail Payments Activities Act (RPAA) became effective from November 1, 2024, establishing a regulatory framework for retail payments, overseen by the Bank of Canada. The law aims to protect Canadian consumers and businesses and the financial system from potential risks and fraud. Under the RPAA, payment service providers (PSPs) must register with the Bank of Canada and adhere to new requirements, including operational risk controls, safeguarding user funds, and mandatory reporting. PSPs had until November 15, 2024 to submit their initial registration applications. The Bank of Canada then began reviewing submissions, with the enforcement of compliance requirements. On September 8, 2025, it will publish the full list of successful and refused applications.

In December 2023, the Canadian Government negotiated agreements with Visa and Mastercard to reduce interchange fees for small businesses. As a result, effective from October 2024, Visa and Mastercard agreed to reduce domestic consumer credit interchange fees for in-store transactions to an annual weighted average interchange rate of 0.95% and for online transactions by 10 basis points. Businesses with an annual Visa sales turnover of less than CAD300,000 ($218,989.45) will be eligible for lower interchange fees, while it should be below CAD175,000 ($127,743.85) to qualify for lower fees from Mastercard. More than 90% of businesses that accept credit cards will benefit from lower rates, as this is expected to save small businesses about $1 billion over five years. To boost spending, retailers are focusing on offering convenient in-store shopping experiences. In June 2024, The Goods Express, a convenience store featuring Amazon Just Walk Out technology, was launched at Toronto Pearson Airport. Customers can enter the store without waiting in line. By simply swiping their credit card or mobile wallet, they can swiftly select the desired products and proceed to make their purchase. The credit card will be instantly charged for the items chosen. The store offers travel essentials, such as drinks, snacks, grab-and-go food, travel accessories, and electronics. Customers who would like a receipt can enter their email address into the touchpad as they exit the store and a digital receipt will be emailed to them.

Scope



Current and forecast values for each market in the Canadian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Canadian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Canadian cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Merchant Acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-Store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

Companies Featured



Laurentian Bank

National Bank of Canada

ATB Financial

Bank of Montreal

CIBC

Desjardins Bank

Scotiabank

TD Canada Trust

Royal Bank of Canada

Visa

Mastercard American Express

