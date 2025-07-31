Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 AI And Iot Drive Urban Mobility Transformation In ITMS Sector
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|9.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2034
|30.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Siemens Raytheon Technologies Corporation International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Cisco Systems Inc. Schneider Electric SE Thales Group Advantech Co. Ltd. FLIR Systems Inc. TransCore LP Cubic Corporation SWARCO AG TomTom N.V. VITRONIC Dr.-Ing. Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co. Ltd. Iteris Inc. Global Traffic Technologies LLC (GTT) Q-Free ASA Econolite Group Inc. Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. Sensys Networks Inc. Clearview Intelligence Limited PTV Group EFKON AG Peek Traffic Corporation
Attachment
-
Intelligent Traffic Management System Market
