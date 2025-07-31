Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Jibe, Targets PM Modi


2025-07-31 06:12:37
Reacting to US President Trump's 'dead economy' remark, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the statement reflects the truth. He claimed only PM Modi and FM Sitharaman deny this reality, accusing BJP of destroying the economy to benefit Adani, and said the whole world sees India's economic collapse.

