Rahul Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Jibe, Targets PM Modi

Reacting to US President Trump's 'dead economy' remark, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the statement reflects the truth. He claimed only PM Modi and FM Sitharaman deny this reality, accusing BJP of destroying the economy to benefit Adani, and said the whole world sees India's economic collapse.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.